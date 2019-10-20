Soaring into winter

Soaring into winterNews | October 20, 2019 2 2 Sixteen-year-old Tess Arnone, a Nordic combined competitor with the Steamboat Springs Winter Sports Club, takes a practice leap off the Howelsen Hill ski jumps on Saturday. Arnone has a busy season of competitions ahead, the highlight of which is the Youth Olympic Games in Switzerland in January.Derek Maiolo Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil. If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted. News Judge rules ‘no bond’ for suspects in murder of Steamboat man pending filing of formal chargesOctober 21, 2019 Broadway star Caitlin Abraham inspires students at Steamboat Arts AcademyOctober 21, 2019 Fact Check No. 4: Steamboat II siteOctober 21, 2019 Check your voter registration and get your ballot in — Election Day is 2 weeks awayOctober 21, 2019 Steamboat Pilot & Today accepting applications for Editorial Board membersOctober 21, 2019 See more