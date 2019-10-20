 Soaring into winter | SteamboatToday.com

Soaring into winter

News | October 20, 2019

Sixteen-year-old Tess Arnone, a Nordic combined competitor with the Steamboat Springs Winter Sports Club, takes a practice leap off the Howelsen Hill ski jumps on Saturday. Arnone has a busy season of competitions ahead, the highlight of which is the Youth Olympic Games in Switzerland in January.
Derek Maiolo

