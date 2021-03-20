Snuck into hotel room: The Record for Friday, March 19

Friday, March 19

8:43 a.m. Steamboat Springs Police Department officers received a call from a resident in the 400 block of Willett Heights Court who said they were shipped a package they did not order. Officers are investigating.

11:07 a.m. Officers received a call from the Durango Police Department alerting them that a bike stolen from a store in Durango might be in Steamboat. A citizen later reported the bike was seen in the 2700 block of Copper Ridge Circle.

11:15 a.m. Officers received a call from a hotel manager who said he believed someone snuck into a hotel room in the 1000 block of Lincoln Avenue and stayed the night. Officers found the man and cited him for burglary.

1:56 p.m. Officers received a call from a driver who said their vehicle was hit with a paintball in the 2500 block of Eagleridge Drive. Officers took a report.

2:32 p.m. Officers mediated an argument between neighbors in the 500 block of Eighth Street.

4:25 p.m. Officers assisted Steamboat Ski & Resort Corp. security guards in trespassing a man from the resort who was skiing while intoxicated.

Total incidents: 56

• Steamboat officers responded to 41 cases including calls for service and officer initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

• Routt County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to 11 cases including calls for service and officer initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

• Steamboat Springs Fire Rescue firefighters responded to four calls for service.

The Record offers a glimpse of police activity and is not a comprehensive report of all police activity. Calls such as domestic violence, sexual assaults and juvenile situations typically do not appear in The Record.