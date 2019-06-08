Snowy winter boosts Colorado ski towns to record-breaking sales tax revenues

Skiers, snowboarders and visitors are treated to hot chocolate at the end of the ski day last season.

John F. Russell

It was yet another banner year for Colorado’s resort communities, with at least five ski towns boasting record sales tax revenue for the 2018-19 ski season

A tally of taxable sales from December through March for Aspen, Breckenridge, Vail, Winter Park and Telluride reveals record spending in the towns. While skier visits to Colorado’s resorts will rank 2018-19 among the busiest in history, thanks in large part to the state’s growing population and plentiful snow, spending across resorts indicates the season was not only busy, but lucrative. Resort town businesses harvested more money than ever before this season.

“Everybody had a good winter,” said Catherine Ross, the executive director of the Winter Park and Fraser Chamber of Commerce. “So many people in town left for vacation this month. So I’m happy that our business owners did so well this winter they were able to take a vacation and come back ready for a big summer.”

Last fall the business community in the Fraser Valley joined with the new operator of Winter Park ski area — Alterra Mountain Co. — to develop a unified marketing plan and logo. That partnership fueled the best winter ever for the valley, Ross said. Winter Park saw taxable sales hit records every month of the winter, totalling $78.8 million for the season, more than double the sales from 2008-09.

