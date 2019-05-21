Snowstorm and rockslides cause I-70 closures, hazardous driving conditions in the Colorado Rockies

GLENWOOD SPRINGS — A rockslide has closed Interstate 70 in both directions through Glenwood Canyon, and a safety closure is in effect eastbound at Vail Pass amid a May snowstorm that is creating hazardous road conditions in the high country.

A front-end loader was reportedly on scene to clear the eastbound lanes in Glenwood Canyon, and a drone pilot was en route to fly over the slide area and assess the situation.

Meanwhile, the Colorado Department of Transportation is preparing to reopen Vail Pass eastbound following an earlier crash and safety closure this morning.

