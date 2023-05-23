Snows, flows, drought theme of Yampa Basin Rendezvous June 1-2

The theme for this year’s educational Yampa Basin Rendezvous is “Snows, Flows and Drought: Managing for Western Water Resilience.” This year’s event is set for June 1-2 in the Colorado Mountain College Allbright Auditorium in Steamboat Springs.

Community members are invited to register to attend the free rendezvous at any level — from one panel to the full two days — to learn more about and engage in water issues and opportunities in the region. The event will provide an overview of weather and water extremes that are defining the future of the Yampa River Basin as well as discussions about if current water and riparian land management practices will lead to a resilient future.

“Warming temperatures, rising snowlines and increased drought occurrence and severity pose serious risks to the alpine and riverine ecosystems of the Yampa River Basin,” according to Yampa Basin Rendezvous organizers. “How are we, as a community, managing snows and flows amidst historic long-term drought to ensure our own water resilience?”

Now in its sixth year, the rendezvous provides an opportunity to explore relevant research and foster discussions in the Yampa River Basin to help inform management decisions and build collaboration.

The conference runs from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. both days and features morning panel discussions with regional experts, water managers and scientists, followed by afternoons of learning in the field at the Fish Creek Water Treatment Plant on June 1 and at a family farm in Oak Creek on June 2.

As part of the conference, award-winning independent journalist Erica Gies will give a presentation at the college’s Allbright Auditorium from 6-7:30 p.m. on June 1, titled “Water Always Wins: Thriving in an age of Drought and Deluge,” which is also the title of her 2022 book.

Reservations to the rendezvous are required at YVSC.org/yampa-basin-rendezvous , which also lists the agenda including such topics as “Low-to-No Snow Future.” For questions, contact madison@yvsc.org .

The 2023 Yampa Basin Rendezvous is organized by Yampa Valley Sustainability Council, Center for Western Weather and Water Extremes, Colorado Mountain College, Friends of the Yampa, Steamboat Ski and Resort Corp., Upper Yampa Water Conservancy District, River Network and Yampatika.