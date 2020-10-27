Snowmobile on the road: The Record for Monday, Oct. 26

Monday, Oct. 26

8:14 a.m. Steamboat Springs Police Department officers responded to a car accident outside of a business in the 1400 block of Lincoln Avenue. The incident was reported as a hit and run, but a delivery driver hit another vehicle and did not leave the scene of the accident.

9:13 a.m. A caller told officers she saw someone digging through the recycling bin at the post office, and the person allegedly told her he or she was looking for ballots thrown into the trash.

11:38 a.m. Routt County Sheriff’s Office deputies received a report of a snowmobile riding across U.S. Highway 40.

12:52 p.m. A contractor was asked to leave a construction site in the 2700 block of Village Drive and was cited for trespassing when he did not leave.

2:10 p.m. Deputies received a call about a parked car in Oak Creek having scratches on it when the owner returned.

5:30 p.m. A woman told police she recently adopted a dog, and the dog’s previous owner was harassing her in the 2900 block of West Acres Drive.

5:41 p.m. A woman called deputies to report her soon-to-be ex-husband threatened to take their children in Hayden.

7:53 p.m. Officers issued citations to three people younger than 21 who were found in possession of marijuana in the 1200 block of Crawford Avenue.

10:41 p.m. Officers responded to a call of a bear trying to get underneath the skirting of a trailer in the 1300 block of Dream Island Plaza.

Total incidents: 42

• Steamboat officers responded to 20 calls for service including traffic stops.

• Sheriff’s deputies responded to 14 calls for service that included bear calls.

• Oak Creek Fire Protection District responded to one call for service.

• Steamboat Springs Fire Rescue firefighters responded to six calls for service.

• West Routt Fire Protection District firefighters responded to one call for service.

