Snowless streak ends: Steamboat welcomes season’s first major storm (with photo gallery, video)
Steamboat Springs was abuzz with activity Friday morning as snowplows swept the streets, residents shoveled sidewalks and driveways and many headed to the slopes for the first powder day of the season.
The winter storm that began late Thursday and into Friday afternoon dumped 18.4 inches of snow in the area of Mount Zirkel in North Routt County, the third largest accumulation from the storm, according to forecasters. Between 4-6 inches of snow fell in Steamboat, while 10 1/2 inches was reported mid-mountain at Steamboat Resort.
Routt County remains under a winter storm warning until 6 p.m. Friday, according to the National Weather Service in Grand Junction. Forecasters predict another 4-6 inches of snow could fall by day’s end along Rabbit Ears Pass and at higher elevations in the county.
