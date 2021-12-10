Snowless streak ends: Steamboat welcomes season’s first major storm (with photo gallery, video)

Steamboat Springs was abuzz with activity Friday morning as snowplows swept the streets, residents shoveled sidewalks and driveways and many headed to the slopes for the first powder day of the season.

The winter storm that began late Thursday and into Friday afternoon dumped 18.4 inches of snow in the area of Mount Zirkel in North Routt County, the third largest accumulation from the storm, according to forecasters. Between 4-6 inches of snow fell in Steamboat, while 10 1/2 inches was reported mid-mountain at Steamboat Resort.

Routt County remains under a winter storm warning until 6 p.m. Friday, according to the National Weather Service in Grand Junction. Forecasters predict another 4-6 inches of snow could fall by day’s end along Rabbit Ears Pass and at higher elevations in the county.

Phil Howard shovels snow in front of his home Friday in downtown Steamboat Springs.

John F. Russell/Steamboat Pilot & Today

A snowplow clears streets early Friday afternoon in downtown Steamboat Springs.

John F. Russell/Steamboat Pilot & Today.

A fresh layer of snow and ice clings to a group of mailboxes along Routt County Road 14 south of Steamboat.

John F. Russell/Steamboat Pilot & Today

Despite Friday’s fresh snowfall, the snowguns at Howeslen Hill Ski Area were still hard at work.

John F. Russell/Steamboat Pilot & Today

Fresh snow blankets cars in downtown Steamboat Springs.

John F. Russell/Steamboat Pilot & Today

Mariah Weise pulls her son Easton on a sled through an alley in downtown Steamboat while her husband, Zack Weise, pulls their daughter Gracie in the background.

John F. Russell/Steamboat Pilot & Today

Hundreds flocked to Steamboat Resort on Friday morning to enjoy the first powder day of the season.

Shelby Reardon/Steamboat Pilot & Today

The slopes were a little crowded, as just five runs were open at Steamboat Resort on Friday morning.

Shelby Reardon/Steamboat Pilot & Today

Later in the morning, the recently relocated gondola was opened, allowing access to Heavenly Daze.

Shelby Reardon/Steamboat Pilot & Today

To reach Bryce Martin, call 970-871-4206 or email bmartin@SteamboatPilot.com.