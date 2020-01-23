Snowboard stolen from shuttle bus: The Record for Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020

Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020

4:06 a.m. Steamboat Springs Police Department officers received a report of a suspicious vehicle at the Fish Creek Falls trailhead. They checked the area but found no signs of criminal activity.

9:58 a.m. Officers helped a driver who got locked out of her vehicle at a gas station in the 10 block of Anglers Drive.

10:29 a.m. A $600 snowboard reportedly was stolen from the rack of a shuttle bus somewhere along its way to Steamboat Resort. Police are investigating.

1:30 p.m. Routt County Sheriff’s Office deputies received a report of illegal dumping at mile marker 8 along Routt County Road 14 near Oak Creek.

1:50 p.m. Steamboat Springs Fire Rescue firefighters were called to assist someone having breathing difficulties at the Yampa Valley Regional Airport.

3:52 p.m. Officers were called about the theft of a jacket from a hot springs in the 100 block of Lincoln Avenue.

7:35 p.m. Police were called about a suspicious vehicle parked with its headlights on and windows rolled down near some townhomes in the 2600 block of Apres Ski Way.

8:53 p.m. Police were called about a group of people who reportedly had been drinking at a parking lot in the 900 block of Strings Road. Officers were unable to locate any drunken pedestrians in the area.

9:33 p.m. A caller heard a woman screaming in the 400 block of Willett Heights Court and notified police. Officers contacted the woman, who said she was OK.

Total incidents: 48

Steamboat officers had 31 cases that included calls for service and officer-initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

Sheriff’s deputies had 11 cases that included calls for service and officer-initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

Steamboat firefighters responded to four calls for service.

West Routt Fire Protection District firefighters responded to two calls for service.

The Record offers a glimpse of police activity and is not a comprehensive report of all police activity. Calls such as domestic violence, sexual assaults and juvenile situations typically do not appear in The Record.