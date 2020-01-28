Snowball fight turns violent: The Record for Monday, Jan. 27, 2020

Monday, Jan. 27, 2020

12:57 a.m. Routt County Sheriff’s Office deputies received a report of a prowler outside a residence in the 100 block of South Arthur Avenue in Oak Creek. Deputies investigated but found no tracks in the snow that would have indicated someone was lurking in the area.

10:23 a.m. Deputies were called about a semitrailer crash with unknown injuries at mile marker 119 along U.S. Highway 40.

10:41 a.m. Steamboat Springs Police Department officers were called about a suspicious vehicle in the 1000 block of Anglers Drive.

11:42 a.m. Officers were called about a fight at a gas station in the 10 block of Anglers Drive.

12:38 p.m. Deputies were called about a snowball fight that turned violent near the Thunderhead Lodge at Steamboat Resort. Some kids were throwing snowballs when one of the children’s parents allegedly pushed a child to the ground. The victim’s parents decided not to press charges.

3 p.m. Routt County Search and Rescue volunteers were called to a search on Rabbit Ears Pass.

11:09 p.m. Deputies received a report of a suspicious incident in the 100 block of South Arthur Avenue in Oak Creek.

Total incidents: 60

Steamboat officers had 31 cases that included calls for service and officer-initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

Sheriff’s deputies had 16 cases that included calls for service and officer-initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

Steamboat Springs Fire Rescue firefighters responded to nine calls for service.

North Routt Fire Protection District firefighters responded to three calls for service.

Search and Rescue volunteers responded to one call for service.

