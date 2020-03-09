Snowball fight: The Record for Sunday, March 8

Sunday, March 8, 2020

3:13 a.m. Steamboat Springs Police Department officers responded to a call about a fight at a bar in the 800 block of Lincoln Avenue. Police gave one man a courtesy transport home.

9:30 a.m. Police received a call about a hole in the drywall in the pool area at some townhomes on Cedar Court. They were not able to locate the responsible party.

6:35 p.m. Officers responded to a call about two male parties throwing snowballs across the road at the intersection of Walton Creek Road and Whistler Road. Police were unable to locate them.

7:34 p.m. Police responded to a call regarding an argument between roommates in the 300 block of Old Fish Creek Falls Road. Officers mediated the situation.

9:48 p.m. Officers responded to a call of a hit and run at a gas station in the 600 block of Lincoln Avenue. Police were able to contact the “run” driver and get their information.

Total incidents: 42

Steamboat officers had 27 cases that included calls for service and officer-initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

Routt County Sheriff’s Office deputies had five cases that included calls for service and officer-initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

Steamboat Springs Fire Rescue firefighters responded 10 calls for service.

