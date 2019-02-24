Snow to kick up again mid-week in the Steamboat Springs area

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — The Steamboat Springs area will have two days of dry skies before the chance of precipitation increases mid-week.

According to the National Weather Service in Grand Junction, Monday is forecasted to be mostly cloudy with a high of 36 degrees Fahrenheit. Tuesday will be slightly warmer at a high of 40 degrees and mostly sunny skies.

Avalanche danger on Monday was forecasted to be moderate above and near the tree line and low below the tree line, according to the Colorado Avalanche Information Center.

"You are most likely to trigger an avalanche in recently wind-drifted snow," according to the Center's Sunday report. "Pay particular attention to spots below ridgelines, along gully features, or downwind of terrain features. Smooth pillows of snow and cracking in the surface snow are good indications of wind-drifted slabs."

On Tuesday night, the clouds will roll in again, with a high in the low 40s. The chance of snow will also rise later in the week, with a 20 percent chance of snow in the afternoon on Wednesday.

"(The) next storm system, initially, is going to start out really even by Monday and Tuesday way, way up North," said Mike Charnick, a National Weather Service meteorologist in Grand Junction. "I'm talking Wyoming, Jackson Hole area. They're going to start to get it first. Then eventually, that same system is going to sort of sag down from the south and the first wave is going to come through Wednesday night into Thursday morning."

Charnick said this could result in one to three inches of snow in the surrounding mountains by Thursday morning.

Forecasters expect a 20 to 30 percent chance of snow through Thursday.

"By Thursday afternoon into Friday, then it gets a little more interesting," Charnick said. "Then we have this more robust wave move through. By the end of the day Friday, with that system, the higher elevations there could definitely see over 6 inches. It’s a little far out to commit to exact totals, but it looks like definitely accumulating snow. Some models say a little bit more than others.”

Charnick said the front associated with the storm will be quick-moving, which typically means snow in the mountains with less accumulation on the valley floor. It will also be very cold after the snowfall, he added.

"Friday afternoon is going to be very cold. … and pretty windy, as well," he said.

To reach Eleanor Hasenbeck, call 970-871-4210, email ehasenbeck@SteamboatPilot.com or follow her on Twitter @elHasenbeck.