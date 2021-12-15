Snow should continue throughout the day; passenger traction law in affect over Rabbit Ears

Snow should continue falling through Wednesday before it’s expected to taper off in the evening. More snow is expected Thursday as well.

While the weather caused Colorado Highway 131 to close near Wolcott on Wednesday morning, the highway is back open. There haven’t been significant road closures in Routt County so far.

Colorado’s passenger vehicle traction requirements are in affect for some roads, including U.S. Highway 40 over Rabbit Ears Pass.

The traction law requires that all motorists have tires with at least 3/16 an inch of tread and either a four-wheel drive or all-wheel drive vehicle, tires with a mud, snow or all-weather designation, or chains.

The front moved in early Wednesday in Steamboat Springs with high, sustained winds and strong gusts that made some buildings shake.

Mike Weissbluth, a local meteorologist who runs the forecasting website Snowalarm.com, said data from Storm Peak Laboratory on the top of Mt. Werner indicated there were 60 mph sustained winds at midnight with gusts exceeding 85 mph.

Snow started falling before 6 a.m. and should continue for most of the day, Weissbluth said.

On Wednesday morning, there were four inches of new snow at mid-mountain. Weissbluth said the storm could easily add 2-3 more inches through the day.

“Up top, the wind has blown the snow off the stake, so I don’t have any way of measuring unless I get up there,” Weissbluth said.

There is expected to be a break in the snow Thursday morning before it starts again in the evening. Snow showers will continue through the first part of the day Friday before tapering off in the afternoon.

The National Weather Service in Grand Junction has issued a hazardous weather outlook for the Yampa Valley, saying 60 mph wind gusts are possible, through those chances will taper off through the day.

Weissbluth noted that as snow continues to fall, roads are likely to be “super slick” through the day.

