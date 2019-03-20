Snow kayak and SUP race to be held Sunday at Howelsen Hill

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — The Paddling Club at Colorado Mountain College Steamboat Springs will host its second annual Snow Kayak and SUP Race from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday, March 24, at Howelsen Hill. Competitors will race their kayaks or paddleboards down Howelsen for the chance to win prizes. There also will be live music by Three Wire Winter.

The entry fee is $15 per competitor and free for CMC students. Registration for the race will take place from 11 to 11:30 a.m. at Howelsen with the competition starting at noon. Email kevinkfitchco@gmail.com for more information.