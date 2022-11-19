 Snow, holiday spirit and elk: Pilot & Today photos of the week | SteamboatToday.com
Snow, holiday spirit and elk: Pilot & Today photos of the week

Steamboat Pilot & Today staff report
  

Conor Rutherford with Aspen Tree Service adds a little holiday spirit Monday, Nov. 14, 2022 as he, and his co-workers from Aspen Tree Service, place wreaths, ribbons and garland along Lincoln Avenue in downtown Steamboat Springs.
John F. Russell/Steamboat Pilot & Today
Thanks to the cold air it was easy to see this elk’s breath as it made its way across a snow covered fairway at Haymaker Golf Course east of Steamboat Springs on Wednesday, Nov. 16, 2022.
John F. Russell/Steamboat Pilot & Today
A snowmaking gun cranks out snow at the base of Howelsen Hill on Tuesday, Nov. 15, 2022. The downtown ski area is expected to open for its 107th season on Saturday, Nov. 26. Howelsen Hill will be open seven days a week with its triple chairlift running daily, conditions permitting.
John F. Russell/Steamboat Pilot & Today
Snow machines were working hard making snow at Howelsen Hill on a cold Saturday, Nov. 12. Opening day is scheduled for Nov. 23.
Shelby Reardon/Steamboat Pilot & Today
Steamboat Springs Curling Club president John Hogan smiles as he pushes across the ice to take a shot in a curling drop-in session at Howelsen Ice Arena on Tuesday, Nov. 15, 2022.
Tom Skulski/Steamboat Pilot & Today
McKnight’s Irish Pub, which has been a fixture in the Wildhorse Marketplace for more than a decade, will close its doors this week.
John F. Russell/Steamboat Pilot & Today

