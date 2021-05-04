Snow Bowl to reopen for summer in June with new concert series

Snow Bowl Steamboat announced that it will be reopening June 24 after closing its doors for the past six months. The west Steamboat entertainment venue also plans to host Schmiggity's Presents Snow Bowl Music Fest on the front lawn Friday nights through the summer. (Photo by John F. Russell)



After six months of being closed, Snow Bowl Steamboat announced Tuesday that it will reopen June 24 and will bring live music back to the stage as part of a new summer concert series.

“We’ve got all kinds of the things planned this summer, but our goal is to be the place where everybody in Steamboat knows there’s always something happening and something to do,” said Alex Kaulbach, hospitality manager for Western Centers that operates Snow Bowl.

Bowling at the entertainment venue will be offered free to the public on opening day, Kaulbach said. After opening day, Snow Bowl will open at 4 p.m. Thursday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday throughout the summer. Customers will need to call to make reservations for bowling lanes, and the restaurant will reopen with a new full menu.

Snow Bowl plans to utilize its front lawn area with the addition of an outdoor stage that will become the home for Schmiggity’s Presents Snow Bowl Music Fest, with live music every Friday through Sept. 10.

Confirmed bands include Miss Mojo, a funk soul band from New Orleans, that will perform on July 2; Big Something, an alternative jam rock band from Burlington, North Carolina, slated to take the stage July 16; 40 Oz to Freedom, a Sublime tribute band from San Diego, that is set to play July 23; and Andy Frasco & the U.N., a party rock band from Los Angeles that will be featured July 30.

“The lineup we have is great,” said Kim Haggarty who co-owns Schmiggity’s. “We’re very, very excited to bring all this great music back to Steamboat Springs.”

It’s hoped that the series will provide a place where music lovers can enjoy the sounds and maybe even dance. Haggarty said the outdoor venue will provide a safe venue to enjoy the music and allows more people than Schmiggity’s can safely accommodate. The Snow Bowl location also offers lots of parking and is located on the bus line.

“There’s some logistical things we can leverage there,” said Schmiggity’s co-owner Pat Waters. “So people can come and have a few drinks and get home safely.”

Schmiggity’s will continue to feature bands on Friday nights, but Waters said his plan is to book something with a slightly different genre than the performers at Snow Bowl.

“(Schmiggity’s doesn’t) start until 10 p.m. so we are hoping that this will be a good synergy between the music at Snow Bowl and that it just sort of transitions to Schmiggity’s,” Haggarty said.

Snow Bowl’s Cory Wagner feels the new partnership will bring a vibrant, energetic atmosphere to his business on Friday evenings, and it provides Schmiggity’s with a larger venue needed to bring in bigger, out-of-town bands in addition to popular local bands.

Kaulbach said Snow Bowl is also exploring other summer entertainment options.

“We want to invite everybody back and we are going to celebrate a kind of a rebirth as we see it,” Kaulbach said. “Friday night is not the only thing that we’re planning on doing. We’re planning events throughout the summer.”

Snow Bowl is in the process of bringing back staff and making new hires. The business is taking applications and currently hiring.

Kaulbach said Snow Bowl will continue to follow high-level cleaning procedures and has also taken steps to make sure those who come though the doors feel safe. This includes following health guidelines and the addition of commercial air purifiers.

