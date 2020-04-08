Sneaking into hot springs: The Record for Tuesday, April 7, 2020

Tuesday, April 7, 2020

1:17 a.m. Routt County Sheriff’s Office deputies received a report of harassment from the 23500 block of Routt County Road 15 in Yampa.

8:15 a.m. Steamboat Springs Police Department officers were called about a bear at a mobile home park in the 10 block of Anglers Drive.

11:53 a.m. Police were called about a theft at a condominium complex in the 500 block of Ore House Plaza. A resident reported her bike had been stolen. Officers had confiscated the bike from a transient man last week and returned it to the woman.

Support Local Journalism Donate



12:23 p.m. Police received a noise complaint from the 2200 block of Elk River Road.

1:32 p.m. Police received a report of criminal mischief regarding some graffiti at the Howelsen Hill baseball fields. Officers took a report.

1:58 p.m. Deputies were called about a theft at a home in the 200 block of Roselawn Avenue in Yampa.

Crime Stoppers If you have information about any unsolved crime, contact Routt County Crime Stoppers. You will remain anonymous and could earn a cash reward. Submit a tip

• Call: 970-870-6226

• Click:

• Text: Send “NAMB” and your message to 274637 • Call: 970-870-6226• Click: TipSubmit.com • Text: Send “NAMB” and your message to 274637

5:22 p.m. Police received a report of a public health violation at a skate park in the 1800 block of Lagoon Court.

7:59 p.m. Deputies were called about a suspicious vehicle in the 22000 block of Sadddlebow Lane.

8:54 p.m. Police were called about a drunk pedestrian peeing on the sidewalk outside a liquor store in the 1800 block of Central Park Drive. Officers issued him a trespass warning and told him to leave the area.

9:52 p.m. Deputies were called about people trespassing into the Strawberry Park Hot Springs, which has been closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Total incidents: 40

Steamboat officers had 25 cases that included calls for service and officer-initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

Sheriff’s deputies had 12 cases that included calls for service and officer-initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

Steamboat Springs Fire Rescue firefighters responded to two calls for service.

West Routt Fire Protection District firefighters responded to one call for service.

The Record offers a glimpse of police activity and is not a comprehensive report of all police activity. Calls such as domestic violence, sexual assaults and juvenile situations typically do not appear in The Record.