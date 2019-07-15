 Smoking weed in a restaurant parking lot: The Record for Sunday, July 14, 2019 | SteamboatToday.com

News | July 15, 2019

Sunday, July 14, 2019

12:17 a.m. Routt County Sheriff’s Office deputies were called to a reported disturbance at a business in the 44200 block of Routt County Road 36. A person was given a notice of trespass.

2:48 a.m. A Steamboat Springs Police Department officer saw a bear in the 1100 block of Lincoln Avenue.

2:51 a.m. Officers were called to a reported disturbance in the 3000 block of Columbine Drive. A neighbor threatened to kill another neighbor with a hammer. A person was arrested on suspicion of menacing.

8:12 a.m.  A person called officers about a vehicle that had been parked for a few days in front of their home in the 400 block of Eighth Street.

10:16 a.m.  A person reported they believed someone was smoking marijuana in the parking lot of a restaurant in the 1100 block of South Lincoln Avenue. They were not there when officers arrived.

12:20 p.m. Deputies were called to a report of threats in the 41200 block of Marabou Loop near Steamboat.

3:13 p.m. North Routt Fire Protection District and Steamboat Springs Fire Rescue firefighters assisted a person having breathing difficulties near Clark.

7:51 p.m. North Routt and Steamboat firefighters assisted someone who had a seizure at Steamboat Lake State Park.

8:36 p.m. Deputies were called to a report of shots fired in the 24300 block of Oak Drive near Steamboat.

8:37 p.m. Officers received a report of suspicious persons hanging out in front of a gas station in the 900 block of Weiss Drive. They weren’t doing anything suspicious.

9:28 p.m. Officers were called to a disturbance between a man and a woman in the 700 block of Walton Pond Circle. A man was arrested on suspicion of harassment.

10:36 p.m. A bear was knocking over trashcans in the 1500 block of Conestoga Lane. Officers were unable to locate the bear.

Total incidents: 50

  • Steamboat officers had 31 cases that included calls for service and officer-initiated incidents such as traffic stops.
  • Sheriff’s deputies had 12 cases that included calls for service and officer-initiated incidents such as traffic stops.
  • Steamboat firefighters responded to four calls for service.
  • North Routt firefighters responded to two calls for service.
  • Yampa Fire Protection District firefighters responded to one call for service.

The Record offers a glimpse of police activity and is not a comprehensive report of all police activity. Calls such as domestic violence, sexual assaults and juvenile situations typically do not appear in The Record.

