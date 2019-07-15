Smoking weed in a restaurant parking lot: The Record for Sunday, July 14, 2019

Sunday, July 14, 2019

12:17 a.m. Routt County Sheriff’s Office deputies were called to a reported disturbance at a business in the 44200 block of Routt County Road 36. A person was given a notice of trespass.

2:48 a.m. A Steamboat Springs Police Department officer saw a bear in the 1100 block of Lincoln Avenue.

2:51 a.m. Officers were called to a reported disturbance in the 3000 block of Columbine Drive. A neighbor threatened to kill another neighbor with a hammer. A person was arrested on suspicion of menacing.

8:12 a.m. A person called officers about a vehicle that had been parked for a few days in front of their home in the 400 block of Eighth Street.

10:16 a.m. A person reported they believed someone was smoking marijuana in the parking lot of a restaurant in the 1100 block of South Lincoln Avenue. They were not there when officers arrived.

12:20 p.m. Deputies were called to a report of threats in the 41200 block of Marabou Loop near Steamboat.

3:13 p.m. North Routt Fire Protection District and Steamboat Springs Fire Rescue firefighters assisted a person having breathing difficulties near Clark.

7:51 p.m. North Routt and Steamboat firefighters assisted someone who had a seizure at Steamboat Lake State Park.

8:36 p.m. Deputies were called to a report of shots fired in the 24300 block of Oak Drive near Steamboat.

8:37 p.m. Officers received a report of suspicious persons hanging out in front of a gas station in the 900 block of Weiss Drive. They weren’t doing anything suspicious.

9:28 p.m. Officers were called to a disturbance between a man and a woman in the 700 block of Walton Pond Circle. A man was arrested on suspicion of harassment.

10:36 p.m. A bear was knocking over trashcans in the 1500 block of Conestoga Lane. Officers were unable to locate the bear.

Total incidents: 50

Steamboat officers had 31 cases that included calls for service and officer-initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

Sheriff’s deputies had 12 cases that included calls for service and officer-initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

Steamboat firefighters responded to four calls for service.

North Routt firefighters responded to two calls for service.

Yampa Fire Protection District firefighters responded to one call for service.

The Record offers a glimpse of police activity and is not a comprehensive report of all police activity. Calls such as domestic violence, sexual assaults and juvenile situations typically do not appear in The Record.