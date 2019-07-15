Smoking weed in a restaurant parking lot: The Record for Sunday, July 14, 2019
Sunday, July 14, 2019
12:17 a.m. Routt County Sheriff’s Office deputies were called to a reported disturbance at a business in the 44200 block of Routt County Road 36. A person was given a notice of trespass.
2:48 a.m. A Steamboat Springs Police Department officer saw a bear in the 1100 block of Lincoln Avenue.
2:51 a.m. Officers were called to a reported disturbance in the 3000 block of Columbine Drive. A neighbor threatened to kill another neighbor with a hammer. A person was arrested on suspicion of menacing.
8:12 a.m. A person called officers about a vehicle that had been parked for a few days in front of their home in the 400 block of Eighth Street.
10:16 a.m. A person reported they believed someone was smoking marijuana in the parking lot of a restaurant in the 1100 block of South Lincoln Avenue. They were not there when officers arrived.
12:20 p.m. Deputies were called to a report of threats in the 41200 block of Marabou Loop near Steamboat.
3:13 p.m. North Routt Fire Protection District and Steamboat Springs Fire Rescue firefighters assisted a person having breathing difficulties near Clark.
7:51 p.m. North Routt and Steamboat firefighters assisted someone who had a seizure at Steamboat Lake State Park.
8:36 p.m. Deputies were called to a report of shots fired in the 24300 block of Oak Drive near Steamboat.
8:37 p.m. Officers received a report of suspicious persons hanging out in front of a gas station in the 900 block of Weiss Drive. They weren’t doing anything suspicious.
9:28 p.m. Officers were called to a disturbance between a man and a woman in the 700 block of Walton Pond Circle. A man was arrested on suspicion of harassment.
10:36 p.m. A bear was knocking over trashcans in the 1500 block of Conestoga Lane. Officers were unable to locate the bear.
Total incidents: 50
- Steamboat officers had 31 cases that included calls for service and officer-initiated incidents such as traffic stops.
- Sheriff’s deputies had 12 cases that included calls for service and officer-initiated incidents such as traffic stops.
- Steamboat firefighters responded to four calls for service.
- North Routt firefighters responded to two calls for service.
- Yampa Fire Protection District firefighters responded to one call for service.
The Record offers a glimpse of police activity and is not a comprehensive report of all police activity. Calls such as domestic violence, sexual assaults and juvenile situations typically do not appear in The Record.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.