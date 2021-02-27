Smoking marijuana inside gas station: The Record for Friday, Feb. 26
12:08 a.m. Steamboat Springs Police Department officers received a call about a group of residents inside an apartment complex in the 800 block of Walton Pond Circle harassing the on-site security guard. Officers mediated the issue.
2:08 a.m. Officers received a call about a man acting oddly and smoking marijuana inside a bathroom in a gas station in the 80 block of Anglers Drive. Officers trespassed the man from the business.
9:04 a.m. Officers received a call from an Uber customer who was upset that the driver did not have a proper child seat for his child. Officers advised the man to find another driver.
10:12 a.m. Officers received a call from a resident in the 3300 block of Sunburst Drive who said she felt there were too many people inside a rental unit and they were violating a public health order. Officers went to the scene and saw that was not the case.
11:13 p.m. Officers received a complaint about a group of people playing loud music in the 3100 block of Shadow Run Court. Officers asked the group to turn down the music, which they did.
11:33 p.m. Officers received a complaint about a group of people playing loud music in the 300 block of Apple Drive. Officers asked the group to turn the music down, which they did.
Total incidents: 47
• Steamboat officers responded to 25 cases including calls for service and officer initiated incidents such as traffic stops.
• Sheriff’s deputies responded to 11 cases including calls for service and officer initiated incidents such as traffic stops.
• Steamboat Springs Fire Rescue firefighters responded to seven calls for service.
• West Routt Fire Protection District firefighters responded to three calls for service.
• Oak Creek Fire Rescue firefighters responded to one call for service.
The Record offers a glimpse of police activity and is not a comprehensive report of all police activity. Calls such as domestic violence, sexual assaults and juvenile situations typically do not appear in The Record.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Steamboat and Routt County make the Steamboat Pilot & Today’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User
Smoking marijuana inside gas station: The Record for Friday, Feb. 26
12:08 a.m. Steamboat Springs Police Department officers received a call about a group of residents inside an apartment complex in the 800 block of Walton Pond Circle harassing the on-site security guard. Officers mediated the…