Smoking marijuana inside gas station: The Record for Friday, Feb. 26

12:08 a.m. Steamboat Springs Police Department officers received a call about a group of residents inside an apartment complex in the 800 block of Walton Pond Circle harassing the on-site security guard. Officers mediated the issue.

2:08 a.m. Officers received a call about a man acting oddly and smoking marijuana inside a bathroom in a gas station in the 80 block of Anglers Drive. Officers trespassed the man from the business.

9:04 a.m. Officers received a call from an Uber customer who was upset that the driver did not have a proper child seat for his child. Officers advised the man to find another driver.

10:12 a.m. Officers received a call from a resident in the 3300 block of Sunburst Drive who said she felt there were too many people inside a rental unit and they were violating a public health order. Officers went to the scene and saw that was not the case.

11:13 p.m. Officers received a complaint about a group of people playing loud music in the 3100 block of Shadow Run Court. Officers asked the group to turn down the music, which they did.

11:33 p.m. Officers received a complaint about a group of people playing loud music in the 300 block of Apple Drive. Officers asked the group to turn the music down, which they did.

Total incidents: 47

• Steamboat officers responded to 25 cases including calls for service and officer initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

• Sheriff’s deputies responded to 11 cases including calls for service and officer initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

• Steamboat Springs Fire Rescue firefighters responded to seven calls for service.

• West Routt Fire Protection District firefighters responded to three calls for service.

• Oak Creek Fire Rescue firefighters responded to one call for service.

The Record offers a glimpse of police activity and is not a comprehensive report of all police activity. Calls such as domestic violence, sexual assaults and juvenile situations typically do not appear in The Record.