Smoking inside a bar: The Record for Friday, May 7
Friday, May 7
1:09 a.m. Steamboat Springs Police Department officers received a call about two people being loud and smoking cannabis inside a bar in the 800 block of Lincoln Avenue. Officers did not include more details in their report.
9:07 a.m. Officers received a call about a transient man unloading a truck outside of a business in the 1000 block of 13th Street. Officers told the man he needed to leave.
11:06 a.m. A resident in the 2500 block of Val D Isere Circle told officers she received calls from someone claiming they were a federal agent with a warrant for her arrest. Officers told the woman it was a scam and to block the phone number.
4:39 p.m. Officers received a call about a man on Yampa Street standing on the curb and yelling at the sky. Officers could not locate the man.
5:56 p.m. Officers received a call about a dog running around the neighborhood on Hilltop Parkway. Officers found the owner and issued them a warning.
Total incidents: 45
• Steamboat officers responded to 23 cases including calls for service and officer initiated incidents such as traffic stops.
• Sheriff’s deputies responded to 13 cases including calls for service and officer initiated incidents such as traffic stops.
• Steamboat Springs Fire Rescue firefighters responded to seven calls for service.
• West Routt Fire Rescue firefighters responded to one call for service.
• North Routt Fire Rescue firefighters responded to one call for service.
The Record offers a glimpse of police activity and is not a comprehensive report of all police activity. Calls such as domestic violence, sexual assaults and juvenile situations typically do not appear in The Record.
