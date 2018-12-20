Smoking crack: The Record for Wednesday, Dec. 19, 2018

Wednesday, Dec. 19, 2018

1:17 p.m. A student brought marijuana to Steamboat Springs High School. Steamboat Springs Police Department Officers issued the student a summons for minor in possession.

3:23 p.m. Officers were called to a report of a drunken man damaging equipment at a business in the 2100 block of Curve Plaza. The man was issued a notice of trespass at the property.

4:17 p.m. Officers were called to a reported disturbance at the Bud Werner Memorial Library. An older man was yelling obscenities in the library.

5:28 p.m. Routt County Sheriff’s Office deputies were called to a report of a suspicious person at Routt County Roads 14 and 14A.

5:48 p.m. Officers received a report that a drunken man was walking in the middle of the road in the 1700 block of Lincoln Avenue. Officers were unable to find him.

Recommended Stories For You

7:05 p.m. Routt County Search and Rescue were called to help a snowboarder and skier who got lost after riding out of bounds from Steamboat Resort. Ski Patrol helped them walk out.

9:31 p.m. Steamboat Fire Rescue was called to help a person who was unconscious in the 600 block of Lincoln Avenue.

11 p.m. Officers received a report that a person appeared to be "smoking crack" in a white truck in the 2100 block of Curve Plaza. The person reported seeing a pipe and a lighter. Officers checked a license plate and spoke to someone in a neighboring business but were unable to locate the person.

Total incidents: 50

• Steamboat police had 26 cases that included calls for service and officer-initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

• The Routt County Sheriff's Office had 16 cases that included calls for service and officer-initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

• Steamboat Springs Fire Rescue responded to six calls for service.

• Routt County Search and Rescue responded to one call for service.

• Oak Creek Fire Protection District responded to one call for service.

The Record offers a glimpse of police activity and is not a comprehensive report of all police activity. Calls such as domestic violence, sexual assaults and juvenile situations typically do not appear in The Record.