Smoke rolling into Yampa Valley from Arizona, New Mexico fires
As thick smoke moves into the Yampa Valley, air quality Tuesday afternoon in Steamboat Springs was considered moderate, according to PurpleAir.
Smoke has come from several large wildfires burning in Arizona and New Mexico, according to directional smoke projections on the Air Now Fire and Smoke Map reported by the Interagency Wildland Fire Air Quality Response Program, part of the U.S. Forest Service.
There are several large fires burning in the area of Albuquerque, New Mexico, and east of Phoenix.
Moderate winds Tuesday afternoon have prompted widespread red flag conditions in Western Colorado, including in Routt County.
Hot and dry weather is expected to continue into Thursday, according to the National Weather Service in Grand Junction.
No fires are currently burning in Routt County, but there is an active fire located about 2 miles north of the county border in Carbon County, Wyoming.
