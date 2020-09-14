Smoke on the mountain: The Record for Sunday, Sept. 13

Sunday, Sept. 13, 2020

2:25 a.m. Deputies with the Routt County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of a suspicious incident in the 23000 block of Schussmark Trail in Oak Creek.

3:10 a.m. Steamboat Springs Police Department officers received a report of a theft in the 1400 block of Bob Adams Drive.

10:37 a.m. A bear call prompted Steamboat officers to respond to the 100 block of Spruce Street.

1:41 p.m. There was a report of smoke that Routt County deputies and firefighters with Steamboat Springs Fire Rescue responded to in the area of Mount Werner.

2:34 p.m. Officers responded to the 3300 block of Columbine Drive after receiving reports of threats being made.

5:04 p.m. Deputies responded to a potential illegal burn in the 300 block of Sunflower Drive in Hayden.

9:11 p.m. A disturbance was reported to Steamboat officers at a business in the 600 block of Marketplace Plaza.

Total incidents: 55

Steamboat officers had 25 cases that included calls for service and officer-initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

Sheriff’s deputies had 20 cases that included calls for service and officer-initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

Steamboat firefighters responded to eight calls for service.

North Routt Fire Protection District firefighters responded to one call for service.

West Routt Fire Protection District firefighters responded one call for service.

The Record offers a glimpse of police activity and is not a comprehensive report of all police activity. Calls such as domestic violence, sexual assaults and juvenile situations typically do not appear in The Record.