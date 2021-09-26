Smoke near Conifer Circle: The Record for Friday, Sept. 24
Friday, Sept. 24, 2021
7:37 a.m. Steamboat Springs Police Department officers responded to the report of a bear near the Howelsen Hill Lodge.
11:59 a.m. Officers responded to the report of a suspicious incident near the 3600 block of Lincoln Avenue to the west of Steamboat Springs.
1:05 p.m. Officers received a complaint about a vehicle in the westbound lane of Lincoln Avenue near the corner of Conestoga Circle.
2:17 p.m. Routt County Sheriff’s Office deputies took a report from someone who lost an item on the Harris Trail north of Steamboat Lake.
2:57 p.m. Steamboat officers responded to the report of a disturbance near the 1300 block of Walton Creek Road.
6:44 p.m. Officers investigated the report of smoke in the air near the corner of Conifer Circle and Ruby Square in Steamboat.
11:01 p.m. Steamboat officers received a noise complaint stemming from near the 500 block of Grand Street.
Total incidents: 44
• Steamboat officers responded to 27 cases including calls for service and officer initiated incidents such as traffic stops.
• Sheriff’s deputies responded to 12 cases including calls for service and officer initiated incidents such as traffic stops.
• Steamboat Springs Fire Rescue firefighters responded to four calls for service.
• West Routt Fire Protection District firefighters responded to one call for service.
The Record offers a glimpse of police activity and is not a comprehensive report of all police activity. Calls such as domestic violence, sexual assaults and juvenile situations typically do not appear in The Record.
