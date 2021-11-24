Smoke leads to unreported burn: The Record for Tuesday, Nov. 23

Tuesday, Nov. 23, 2021

1:54 a.m. Routt County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a wildlife call near mile marker 101 west of Hayden.

3 a.m. Steamboat Springs Police Department officers received a noise complaint from the 3700 block of Lincoln Avenue.

9:51 a.m. North Routt Fire Protection District crews investigated the source of smoke seen west of Elk River Road. On scene, they learned the fire was a controlled burn that had not been called in and informed the person about proper burning protocol.

10:05 a.m. Officers were called about a potential theft in the 3700 block of Elk River Road.

1:43 p.m. Officers received a call about criminal mischief in the 1800 block of Burgess Creek Road.

4:40 p.m. Officers responded to a hit and run collision near the corner of Eighth Street and Lincoln Avenue.

8:41 p.m. Officers received a complaint about a vehicle that was in the Meadows Parking lot near the base of the resort.

Total incidents: 66

• Steamboat officers responded to 27 cases including calls for service and officer initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

• Sheriff’s deputies responded to 26 cases including calls for service and officer initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

• Steamboat Springs Fire Rescue responded to nine calls for service.

• North Routt Fire Protection District responded to one call for service.

• Oak Creek Fire Protection District responded to three calls for service.

The Record offers a glimpse of police activity and is not a comprehensive report of all police activity. Calls such as domestic violence, sexual assaults and juvenile situations typically do not appear in The Record.