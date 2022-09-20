Smoke investigations and shoplifting: The Record for Sept. 12-18
Monday, Sept. 12
9:07 a.m. — The Routt County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of threats being made at a business on Routt County Road 129
9:58 a.m. — Steamboat Springs Police responded to an animal complaint on the Yampa Valley Core Trail.
11:26 a.m. — The sheriff’s office aided in a missing person case in the Yampa area.
5:57 p.m. — Steamboat police investigated smoke at a residence on the west end of town off U.S. Highway 40.
11:11 p.m. — Police responded to a report of a drunk pedestrian at a business on 10th Street in Steamboat.
Tuesday, Sept. 13
4:33 a.m. — Police investigated a disturbance at a business at the 1100 block of Lincoln Avenue.
12:10 p.m. — The sheriff’s office assisted Routt County Search and Rescue with a rescue operation near South Hunt Creek Ranch, west of Yampa.
4:27 p.m. — Police responded to a reported hit-and-run vehicle collision at the 2800 block of Owl Hoot Trail.
9:40 p.m. — Police investigated a suspicious incident at the 1800 block of Ski Time Square.
Wednesday, Sept. 14
1:54 a.m. — Steamboat police officers investigated a bear call at Steamboat Springs High School.
9:00 a.m. — A suspicious incident was reported at the 2000 block of Bear Drive.
9:52 a.m. — Police investigated a reported theft at the 200 block of Lincoln Avenue.
12:38 p.m. — Police responded to a reported drunk pedestrian at the 1400 block of South Lincoln Avenue.
8:30 p.m. — Police investigated a reported theft at a business on the 100 block of Lincoln Avenue.
Thursday, Sept. 15
2:41 a.m. — Officers responded to a noise complaint at the 3000 block of Village Drive.
3:09 p.m. — Police responded to a shoplifting call at the 1800 block of Central Park Drive.
3:23 p.m. — Police investigated a shoplifting call at the 2100 block of Curve Plaza.
5:04 p.m. — Officers responded to an assault at the 370 block of Lincoln Avenue.
6:22 p.m. — Shoplifting was reported at the 1300 block of Lincoln Avenue.
Friday, Sept. 16
7:26 a.m. — Steamboat police responded to a reported theft at the 3100 block of Ingles Lane.
9:12 a.m. — Police responded to a reported theft at the 900 block of Pine Grove Circle.
12:06 p.m. — The sheriff’s office responded to an animal bite reported on County Road 65 in Hayden.
2:04 p.m. — The sheriff’s office investigated smoke coming from the Eagle Rock area near Yampa.
7:15 p.m. — Police investigated a suspicious incident on Shadow Run Frontage.
Saturday, Sept. 17
9:03 a.m. — Routt County Search and Rescue performed a rescue mission near the Diamond Park trailhead.
9:45 a.m. — The sheriff’s office responded to an animal complaint on Hibbert Lane in Oak Creek.
4:52 p.m. — Steamboat police performed a motorist assist at the Upper Knoll Parking Lot.
7:09 p.m. — The sheriff’s office responded to a reported illegal burn near mile marker 143 on U.S. Highway 40.
Sunday, Sept. 18
8:40 a.m. — Police investigated a disturbance at the 2600 block of Bronc Buster Loop.
10:03 a.m. — The sheriff’s office investigated smoke near the Sheriff’s Reservoir Campground in Phippsburg.
11:31 a.m. — Police investigated a reported theft at the 400 block of Oak Street.
7:04 p.m. — Steamboat police investigated a reported stolen vehicle near Third Street and Lincoln Avenue.
From September 12 to September 18, first responders in Routt County received a total of 380 calls including:
• The Steamboat Springs Police Department responded to 171 calls.
• The Routt County Sheriff’s Office responded to 138 calls.
• Steamboat Springs Fire Rescue responded to 50 calls.
• West Routt Fire Protection responded to nine calls.
• North Routt Fire Protection responded to one call.
• Oak Creek Fire Protection responded to five calls.
• Yampa Fire Protection responded to four calls.
• Routt County Search and Rescue responded to two calls.
Information for The Record was gathered from local law enforcement. The Record offers a glimpse of police activity and is not a comprehensive report of all police calls. Calls such as domestic violence, sexual assaults and juvenile situations typically do not appear in The Record.
To reach Spencer Powell, call 970-871-4229 or email him at spowell@SteamboatPilot.com
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Steamboat and Routt County make the Steamboat Pilot & Today’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.