Smoke investigations and shoplifting: The Record for Sept. 12-18

Monday, Sept. 12

9:07 a.m. — The Routt County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of threats being made at a business on Routt County Road 129

9:58 a.m. — Steamboat Springs Police responded to an animal complaint on the Yampa Valley Core Trail.

11:26 a.m. — The sheriff’s office aided in a missing person case in the Yampa area.

5:57 p.m. — Steamboat police investigated smoke at a residence on the west end of town off U.S. Highway 40.

11:11 p.m. — Police responded to a report of a drunk pedestrian at a business on 10th Street in Steamboat.

Tuesday, Sept. 13

4:33 a.m. — Police investigated a disturbance at a business at the 1100 block of Lincoln Avenue.

12:10 p.m. — The sheriff’s office assisted Routt County Search and Rescue with a rescue operation near South Hunt Creek Ranch, west of Yampa.

4:27 p.m. — Police responded to a reported hit-and-run vehicle collision at the 2800 block of Owl Hoot Trail.

9:40 p.m. — Police investigated a suspicious incident at the 1800 block of Ski Time Square.

Get the area’s top headlines delivered to your inbox every morning. Sign up here: steamboatpilot.com/newsletter

Wednesday, Sept. 14

1:54 a.m. — Steamboat police officers investigated a bear call at Steamboat Springs High School.

9:00 a.m. — A suspicious incident was reported at the 2000 block of Bear Drive.

9:52 a.m. — Police investigated a reported theft at the 200 block of Lincoln Avenue.

12:38 p.m. — Police responded to a reported drunk pedestrian at the 1400 block of South Lincoln Avenue.

8:30 p.m. — Police investigated a reported theft at a business on the 100 block of Lincoln Avenue.

Thursday, Sept. 15

2:41 a.m. — Officers responded to a noise complaint at the 3000 block of Village Drive.

3:09 p.m. — Police responded to a shoplifting call at the 1800 block of Central Park Drive.

3:23 p.m. — Police investigated a shoplifting call at the 2100 block of Curve Plaza.

5:04 p.m. — Officers responded to an assault at the 370 block of Lincoln Avenue.

6:22 p.m. — Shoplifting was reported at the 1300 block of Lincoln Avenue.

Friday, Sept. 16

7:26 a.m. — Steamboat police responded to a reported theft at the 3100 block of Ingles Lane.

9:12 a.m. — Police responded to a reported theft at the 900 block of Pine Grove Circle.

12:06 p.m. — The sheriff’s office responded to an animal bite reported on County Road 65 in Hayden.

2:04 p.m. — The sheriff’s office investigated smoke coming from the Eagle Rock area near Yampa.

7:15 p.m. — Police investigated a suspicious incident on Shadow Run Frontage.

Saturday, Sept. 17

9:03 a.m. — Routt County Search and Rescue performed a rescue mission near the Diamond Park trailhead.

9:45 a.m. — The sheriff’s office responded to an animal complaint on Hibbert Lane in Oak Creek.

4:52 p.m. — Steamboat police performed a motorist assist at the Upper Knoll Parking Lot.

7:09 p.m. — The sheriff’s office responded to a reported illegal burn near mile marker 143 on U.S. Highway 40.

Sunday, Sept. 18

8:40 a.m. — Police investigated a disturbance at the 2600 block of Bronc Buster Loop.

10:03 a.m. — The sheriff’s office investigated smoke near the Sheriff’s Reservoir Campground in Phippsburg.

11:31 a.m. — Police investigated a reported theft at the 400 block of Oak Street.

7:04 p.m. — Steamboat police investigated a reported stolen vehicle near Third Street and Lincoln Avenue.

From September 12 to September 18, first responders in Routt County received a total of 380 calls including:

• The Steamboat Springs Police Department responded to 171 calls.

• The Routt County Sheriff’s Office responded to 138 calls.

• Steamboat Springs Fire Rescue responded to 50 calls.

• West Routt Fire Protection responded to nine calls.

• North Routt Fire Protection responded to one call.

• Oak Creek Fire Protection responded to five calls.

• Yampa Fire Protection responded to four calls.

• Routt County Search and Rescue responded to two calls.

Information for The Record was gathered from local law enforcement. The Record offers a glimpse of police activity and is not a comprehensive report of all police calls. Calls such as domestic violence, sexual assaults and juvenile situations typically do not appear in The Record.

To reach Spencer Powell, call 970-871-4229 or email him at spowell@SteamboatPilot.com