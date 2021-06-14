Smoke investigation: The Record for Sunday, June 13

Sunday, June 13, 2021

12:22 a.m. Routt County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to an animal complaint near Steamboat II on Anchor Way.

6 a.m. Steamboat Springs Police Department officers were called about wildlife in the area of Snow Bowl Plaza and U.S. Highway 40.

10:09 a.m. Steamboat officers received a call about a suspicious-looking person in the Yampa River Botanic Park.

11:03 a.m. Oak Creek Fire Protection District firefighters and Sheriff’s deputies received a report of smoke sighted near Colorado Highway 131 and Routt County Road 179 in Oak Creek. Deputies investigated any potential cause of the smoke.

4:04 p.m. Officers responded to the report of a bear on Anglers Drive near Fish Creek Trailer Park.

9:36 p.m. Officers received a report of someone illegally dumping trash near the 1700 block of Ski Time Square Drive.

10:24 p.m. Sheriff’s deputies responded to the reports of a suspicious incident off State Highway 131 near Phippsburg.

Total incidents: 58

• Steamboat officers responded to 33 cases including calls for service and officer initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

• Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to 20 cases including calls for service and officer initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

• Steamboat Springs Fire Rescue firefighters responded to two calls for service.

• Oak Creek firefighters responded to two calls for service.

• North Routt Fire Protection District firefighters responded to one call for service.

The Record offers a glimpse of police activity and is not a comprehensive report of all police activity. Calls such as domestic violence, sexual assaults and juvenile situations typically do not appear in The Record.

To reach Dylan Anderson, call 970-871-4247 or email danderson@SteamboatPilot.com.