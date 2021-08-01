Smoke investigation: The Record for Saturday, July 31

Saturday, July 31, 2021

12:48 a.m. Steamboat Springs Police Department officers responded to a noise complaint at Eighth and Pine streets.

11:12 a.m. Routt County Sheriff’s Office deputies were called to an animal complaint in the Dudley Creek area, near Clark.

11:39 a.m. Steamboat Springs Fire Rescue firefighters responded to a reported vehicle fire near mile marker 141 on U.S. Highway 40.

1:28 p.m. Officers responded to a report of trespass at a business in 1800 block of Central Park Drive.

2:39 p.m. Sheriff’s deputies and Steamboat firefighters conducted a smoke investigation near mile marker 145 on Highway 40.

7:33 p.m. Officers were called to a report of trespass in the 1500 block of Shadow Run Court.

11:18 p.m. Officers responded to a disturbance at a business in the 800 block of Lincoln Avenue.

11:45 p.m. Officers and deputies were called to a disturbance in the 500 block of North Grant Avenue in Oak Creek.

Total incidents: 67

• Steamboat officers responded to 36 cases including calls for service and officer initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

• Sheriff’s deputies responded to 21 cases including calls for service and officer initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

• Steamboat Fire Rescue responded to nine calls for service.

• Yampa Fire Protection District firefighters responded to one call for service.

The Record offers a glimpse of police activity and is not a comprehensive report of all police activity. Calls such as domestic violence, sexual assaults and juvenile situations typically do not appear in The Record.