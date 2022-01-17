Smoke investigation south of town: The Record for Sunday, Jan. 16

Sunday, Jan. 16, 2021

2:51 a.m. Steamboat Springs Police Department officers responded to the 100 block of Spruce Street after receiving a report about a suspicious incident.

9:07 a.m. Routt County Sheriff’s Office deputies and Steamboat Springs Fire Rescue firefighters responded to investigate a report of smoke near mile marker 10 of Routt County Road 14.

9:47 a.m. Steamboat officers responded to a vehicle complaint on the northbound side of Colorado Highway 131 at mile marker 65 just south of Steamboat Springs.

11:23 a.m. Officers received a complaint about an animal at the Spring Creek Trailhead in Steamboat.

2:02 p.m. Officers responded to a vehicle collision near the corner of Sixth and Pine streets. There were no reported injuries.

6:34 p.m. Routt County Search and Rescue volunteers and Sheriff’s deputies were called about a rescue at Buffalo Pass Trailhead.

Total incidents: 38

• Steamboat officers responded to 17 cases including calls for service and officer initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

• Sheriff’s deputies responded to 11 cases including calls for service and officer initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

• Steamboat Springs Fire Rescue firefighters responded to seven calls for service.

• West Routt Fire Protection District firefighters responded to two calls for service.

• Search and Rescue volunteers responded to one call for service.

The Record offers a glimpse of police activity and is not a comprehensive report of all police activity. Calls such as domestic violence, sexual assaults and juvenile situations typically do not appear in The Record.