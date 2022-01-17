Smoke investigation south of town: The Record for Sunday, Jan. 16
Sunday, Jan. 16, 2021
2:51 a.m. Steamboat Springs Police Department officers responded to the 100 block of Spruce Street after receiving a report about a suspicious incident.
9:07 a.m. Routt County Sheriff’s Office deputies and Steamboat Springs Fire Rescue firefighters responded to investigate a report of smoke near mile marker 10 of Routt County Road 14.
9:47 a.m. Steamboat officers responded to a vehicle complaint on the northbound side of Colorado Highway 131 at mile marker 65 just south of Steamboat Springs.
11:23 a.m. Officers received a complaint about an animal at the Spring Creek Trailhead in Steamboat.
2:02 p.m. Officers responded to a vehicle collision near the corner of Sixth and Pine streets. There were no reported injuries.
6:34 p.m. Routt County Search and Rescue volunteers and Sheriff’s deputies were called about a rescue at Buffalo Pass Trailhead.
Total incidents: 38
• Steamboat officers responded to 17 cases including calls for service and officer initiated incidents such as traffic stops.
• Sheriff’s deputies responded to 11 cases including calls for service and officer initiated incidents such as traffic stops.
• Steamboat Springs Fire Rescue firefighters responded to seven calls for service.
• West Routt Fire Protection District firefighters responded to two calls for service.
• Search and Rescue volunteers responded to one call for service.
The Record offers a glimpse of police activity and is not a comprehensive report of all police activity. Calls such as domestic violence, sexual assaults and juvenile situations typically do not appear in The Record.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Steamboat and Routt County make the Steamboat Pilot & Today’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.
Prefinishing business locates in Craig, serving Yampa Valley
Jacob Shirar and Ryan Hass knew they wanted to come to the mountains.