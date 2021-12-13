Smoke investigation south of Steamboat: The Record for Sunday, Dec 13
Sunday, Dec. 13, 2021
12:05 a.m. Steamboat Springs Police Department officers received a complaint about a vehicle near the corner of South Lincoln Avenue and Mount Werner Road.
10:55 a.m. Steamboat officers responded to near UCHealth Yampa Valley Medical Center in response to an animal complaint.
11:42 a.m. Routt County Sheriff’s Office deputies and Steamboat Springs Fire Rescue firefighters received a report of smoke that could be seen rising south of Steamboat Springs. The smoke was from a burn pile in the area, and smoke was trapped at a lower elevation because of an inversion keeping colder air lower in the valley.
1:42 p.m. Sheriff’s deputies were called about a reported theft near the 30000 block of Routt County Road 14D.
2:10 p.m. Steamboat officers responded to a vehicle collision at the Gondola Transit Center. There were no injuries reported.
6:25 p.m. Officers were called to a vehicle collision without injuries near the corner of Burgess Creek Road and Ridge Road in Steamboat.
Total incidents: 50
• Steamboat officers responded to 27 cases including calls for service and officer initiated incidents such as traffic stops.
• Sheriff’s deputies responded to 15 cases including calls for service and officer initiated incidents such as traffic stops.
• Steamboat firefighters responded to seven calls for service.
• Oak Creek Fire Protection District firefighters responded to one call for service.
The Record offers a glimpse of police activity and is not a comprehensive report of all police activity. Calls such as domestic violence, sexual assaults and juvenile situations typically do not appear in The Record.
