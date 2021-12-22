Smoke investigation near Rabbit Ears: The Record for Tuesday, Dec. 21

Tuesday, Dec. 21, 2021

7:59 a.m. Steamboat Springs Police Department officers were called to the 400 block of Seventh Street for a report of criminal mischief.

9:00 a.m. Officers responded to a vehicle collision near the 1300 block of Overlook Drive. There were no reported injuries.

10:59 a.m. Officers responded to the 700 block of Walton Pond Circle after receiving a report of trespassing.

4:56 p.m. Routt County Sheriff’s Office deputies and Steamboat Springs Fire Rescue responded to mile marker 139 on U.S. Highway 40, near the base of Rabbit Ears Pass, to investigate a report of smoke.

4:57 p.m. Sheriff’s deputies were called to the 300 block of Terhune Avenue in Yampa after receiving a report of an animal bite.

11:37 p.m. Deputies responded to the corner of Mud Alley and Third Street in Milner after receiving a noise complaint.

Total incidents: 56

•Steamboat officers responded to 25 cases including calls for service and officer initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

•Sheriff’s deputies responded to 17 cases including calls for service and officer initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

•Steamboat Springs Fire Rescue firefighters responded to 13 calls for service.

•Oak Creek Fire Protection District firefighters responded to one call for service.

The Record offers a glimpse of police activity and is not a comprehensive report of all police activity. Calls such as domestic violence, sexual assaults and juvenile situations typically do not appear in The Record.