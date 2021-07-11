Smoke investigation near Howelsen: The Record for Saturday, July 10

Saturday, July 10

12:53 a.m. Steamboat Springs Police Department officers responded to the report of a bear near the 1300 block of Dream Island Plaza.

8:10 a.m. Officers responded to the report of a suspicious looking person near the corner of Eighth Street and Oak Street.

12:31 p.m. Routt County Sheriff’s Office deputies and Steamboat officers responded to the report of a disturbance near River Queen Park in Steamboat Springs.

5:28 p.m. Steamboat Springs Fire Rescue firefighters and sheriff’s deputies investigated the report of smoke near Howelsen Hill.

6:48 p.m. Steamboat officers responded to the report of fireworks near the 200 block of 12th Street.

8:55 p.m. Officers responded to the report of an illegal burn near the 200 block of 12th Street. All open fires like campfires, even if in a fire ring, are currently banned in the county under Stage 2 fire restrictions.

10:33 p.m. Sheriff’s deputies responded to a noise complaint near where U.S. Highway 40 goes through Milner.

Total incidents: 53

• Steamboat officers responded to 34 cases including calls for service and officer initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

• Sheriff’s deputies responded to 10 cases including calls for service and officer initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

• Steamboat firefighters responded to four calls for service.

• Oak Creek Fire Protection District firefighters responded to three calls for service.

• West Routt Fire Protection District firefighters responded to one call for service.

• Classic Air Medical responded to one call for service.

The Record offers a glimpse of police activity and is not a comprehensive report of all police activity. Calls such as domestic violence, sexual assaults and juvenile situations typically do not appear in The Record.

To reach Dylan Anderson, call 970-871-4247 or email danderson@SteamboatPilot.com.