Smoke from Morgan Creek Fire continues to impact air quality in North Routt County

CLARK — The Colorado Department of Public Health & Environment issued an air quality alert Wednesday morning for North Routt County due to the ongoing Morgan Creek Fire.

Air quality is approaching levels where healthy adults may experience serious health effects from prolonged exposure of at least 24 hours, according to the state health department.

When moderate to heavy smoke is present, residents are asked to try to remain indoors if possible, especially if they have heart disease, respiratory illnesses, are very young or are elderly. If visibility is less than 5 miles due to smoke, air quality has reached unhealthy levels.

Smoke concentrations are expected to gradually decrease through Wednesday morning, with scattered showers and thunderstorms possible in the afternoon that could send smoke in any direction.

By the evening, smoke will begin to drain to lower elevations surrounding the fire, which will cause heavy smoke to occupy areas along Morgan and Reed creeks, eventually into the Elk River Valley and impacting Glen Eden and Clark through Thursday morning.