Smoke coming from under the bridge: The Record for Sunday, Jan. 23

Sunday, Jan. 23, 2020

1:19 a.m. Steamboat Springs Police Department officers responded to a report of an intoxicated person who would not leave a bar in the 1000 block of Lincoln Avenue.

1:27 a.m. Officers received a request for a welfare check at the WinterWonderGrass concert because a person was unable to find their friend.

2:59 a.m. Police responded to a complaint about loud people in a hot tub in the 1800 block of Medicine Springs Drive.

9:15 a.m. Police received a report of stolen skis in the 1800 block of Ski Time Square Drive.

4:32 p.m. Officers responded to a hit-and-run complaint in the 800 block of Lincoln Avenue. Someone had struck the sideview mirror of a parked car.

4:50 p.m. Multiple agencies responded to reports of smoke coming from underneath the bridge at the intersection of Mount Werner Road and Mount Werner Circle. A man had built a campfire.

8:44 p.m. Routt County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to an animal complaint at Strawberry Park Hot Springs.

Total incidents: 54

Steamboat officers had 30 cases that included calls for service and officer-initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

Sheriff’s deputies had 15 cases that included calls for service and officer-initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

Steamboat Springs Fire Rescue firefighters responded to five calls for service.

West Routt Fire Protection District firefighters responded to one call for service.

Oak Creek Fire Protection District firefighters responded to three calls for service.

The Record offers a glimpse of police activity and is not a comprehensive report of all police activity. Calls such as domestic violence, sexual assaults and juvenile situations typically do not appear in The Record.