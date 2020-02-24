Smoke coming from under the bridge: The Record for Sunday, Jan. 23
Sunday, Jan. 23, 2020
1:19 a.m. Steamboat Springs Police Department officers responded to a report of an intoxicated person who would not leave a bar in the 1000 block of Lincoln Avenue.
1:27 a.m. Officers received a request for a welfare check at the WinterWonderGrass concert because a person was unable to find their friend.
2:59 a.m. Police responded to a complaint about loud people in a hot tub in the 1800 block of Medicine Springs Drive.
9:15 a.m. Police received a report of stolen skis in the 1800 block of Ski Time Square Drive.
4:32 p.m. Officers responded to a hit-and-run complaint in the 800 block of Lincoln Avenue. Someone had struck the sideview mirror of a parked car.
If you have information about any unsolved crime, contact Routt County Crime Stoppers. You will remain anonymous and could earn a cash reward.Submit a tip
• Call: 970-870-6226
• Click: TipSubmit.com
• Text: Send “NAMB” and your message to 274637
4:50 p.m. Multiple agencies responded to reports of smoke coming from underneath the bridge at the intersection of Mount Werner Road and Mount Werner Circle. A man had built a campfire.
8:44 p.m. Routt County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to an animal complaint at Strawberry Park Hot Springs.
Total incidents: 54
- Steamboat officers had 30 cases that included calls for service and officer-initiated incidents such as traffic stops.
- Sheriff’s deputies had 15 cases that included calls for service and officer-initiated incidents such as traffic stops.
- Steamboat Springs Fire Rescue firefighters responded to five calls for service.
- West Routt Fire Protection District firefighters responded to one call for service.
- Oak Creek Fire Protection District firefighters responded to three calls for service.
The Record offers a glimpse of police activity and is not a comprehensive report of all police activity. Calls such as domestic violence, sexual assaults and juvenile situations typically do not appear in The Record.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.