Smoke at Howelsen: The Record for Wednesday, July 28
Wednesday, July 28, 2021
1:24 a.m. Steamboat Springs Police Department officers responded to a complaint about loud noise in the 1500 block of Shadow Run Court.
7:12 a.m. Officers received a call about illegal trash dumping outside of Safeway, in the 37000 block of U.S. Highway 40.
9:25 a.m. Officers responded to a hit-and-run motor vehicle crash in the 300 block of Whistler Road.
1:23 p.m. Officers were called about a theft in the 100 block of Lincoln Avenue.
6 p.m. Routt County Sheriff’s Office deputies were called about a report of smoke at Howelsen Hill.
11:47 p.m. Deputies assisted a driver in the 3000 block of Snowflake Circle.
Total incidents: 55
• Steamboat officers responded to 25 cases including calls for service and officer initiated incidents such as traffic stops.
• Sheriff’s deputies responded to 19 cases including calls for service and officer initiated incidents such as traffic stops.
• Steamboat Fire Rescue responded to six calls for service.
• Yampa Fire Protection District firefighters responded to one call for service.
• North Routt Fire Protection District firefighters responded to one call for service
• West Routt Fire Protection District firefighters responded to one call for service
• Oak Creek Fire Department firefighters responded to two calls for service.
The Record offers a glimpse of police activity and is not a comprehensive report of all police activity. Calls such as domestic violence, sexual assaults and juvenile situations typically do not appear in The Record.
