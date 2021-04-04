Smashed rear windows: The Record for Saturday, April 3

Saturday, April 3, 2021

12:34 a.m. Steamboat Springs Police Department officers responded to the report of a fight between two people. The caller told the people fighting while on the phone with dispatch that the police were on their way. Officers are completing an incident report.

8:37 a.m. Officers received four separate calls from people near the 1500 block of Shadow Run Court that all had the back window in their vehicle smashed in. It did not appear that anything was stolen out of any of the vehicles, and the incident is still under investigation.

11:21 a.m. Officers received a call from staff at a hotel near the 3200 block of South Lincoln Avenue that a guest did not have a way to pay for the room they stayed in but were refusing to leave. The person was arguing with staff who called police to have the person removed.

2:14 p.m. Officers received a call from someone who said they saw someone with a gun near Steamboat Springs High School. Officers have received several similar calls lately, and it has been children playing with airsoft guns, not a person with a real gun.

4:21 p.m. Officers received a report that someone had dumped a mattress at a dumpster near the 1300 block of Indian Trails in Steamboat. Officers took a report.

8:49 p.m. Officers were called to mediate a situation between one guest who had brought their dog to the pool and staff and other guests who asked this person to take their dog back to their room. The dog owner began arguing saying they did not agree with the pet policy of the pool area. It appears the person was under the influence of alcohol. Officers were able to speak with the man and diffuse the situation.

Total incidents: 50

• Steamboat officers responded to 31 cases including calls for service and officer initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

• Routt County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to eight cases including calls for service and officer initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

• Steamboat Springs Fire Rescue firefighters responded to eight calls for service.

• West Routt Fire Protection District firefighters responded to one call for service.

• Oak Creek Fire Department firefighters responded to one call for service.

•Yampa Fire Department firefighters responded to one call for service.

The Record offers a glimpse of police activity and is not a comprehensive report of all police activity. Calls such as domestic violence, sexual assaults and juvenile situations typically do not appear in The Record.

