Small plane makes emergency landing in field west of Steamboat

A small plane made an emergency landing in a field off of Routt County Road 44B west of Steamboat Springs around 6:30 p.m. Monday.

When Routt County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrived on scene, the aircraft was not on fire, but the pilot was unable to turn the engine off, according to scanner traffic.

Paramedics observed a laceration on the head of the pilot and told dispatch he was unable to move. Steamboat Springs Fire Rescue paramedics drove an ambulance out to near where the plane went down and were able to remove the pilot from the plane.

After very slowly driving back out of the field, the ambulance then headed for UCHealth Yampa Valley Medical Center to meet a Classic Air helicopter to airlift the pilot to Denver Health Medical Center, which is a Level 1 trauma center.

The Federal Aviation Administration was notified of the incident.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.

