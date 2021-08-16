Small fire in West Routt contained: The Record for Sunday, Aug. 15

Sunday, Aug. 15, 2021

7:54 a.m. Steamboat Springs Police Department officers responded to the report of a bear near the 100 block of Anglers Drive. A call reporting a bear at this same location came again at 6:39 p.m.

10:01 a.m. Officers responded to the report of a hit-and-run collision on U.S. Highway 40 near the KOA campground.

11:49 a.m. Routt County Sheriff’s Office deputies took a report about a potentially stolen vehicle near the intersection of U.S. Forest Service roads 205 and 225.

11:55 a.m. Sheriff’s deputies were called to investigate the report of two plumes of smoke near Elkhead Reservoir. West Routt Fire Protection District firefighters also responded to the small wildfire that crews called the Agnar Fire. The small blaze was contained around 5 p.m. Sunday.

12:36 p.m. Steamboat Springs Fire Rescue firefighters were called to the 3700 block of Lincoln Avenue after the report of a birth of a child.

6:05 p.m. Deputies responded to near the 500 block of Jackson Avenue in Hayden after receiving a report of trespassing.

11:10 p.m. Steamboat officers were called to near the 2000 block of Ski Time Square on the report of a suspicious incident.

Total incidents: 52

•Steamboat officers responded to 22 cases including calls for service and officer initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

•Routt County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to 19 cases including calls for service and officer initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

•Steamboat Springs Fire Rescue firefighters responded to seven calls for service.

•North Routt Fire Protection District firefighters responded to one call for service.

•West Routt Fire Protection District firefighters responded to three calls for service.

The Record offers a glimpse of police activity and is not a comprehensive report of all police activity. Calls such as domestic violence, sexual assaults and juvenile situations typically do not appear in The Record.

To reach Dylan Anderson, call 970-871-4247 or email danderson@SteamboatPilot.com.