Small child sets off silent alarm: The Record for Sunday, Jan. 16, 2020
Sunday, Jan. 16, 2020
12:20 a.m. Steamboat Springs Police Department officers performed a welfare check at the intersection of Anglers Drive and Lincoln Avenue.
1:30 a.m. Officers were called with a complaint about loud music and doors slamming at Shadow Run condominiums. The parties involved were contacted and given a verbal warning.
10:18 a.m. Police responded to a call from a man who lost his wallet downtown. Officers took a report.
12:10 p.m. Police were alerted to a silent alarm going off at a business in the 100 block of Lincoln Avenue. Officers determined a small child underneath the desk had set off the alarm.
2:49 p.m. Officers responded to a call about a brown Labrador retriever found in the 2400 block of Lincoln Avenue. The dog was brought to a shelter.
If you have information about any unsolved crime, contact Routt County Crime Stoppers. You will remain anonymous and could earn a cash reward.Submit a tip
• Call: 970-870-6226
• Click: TipSubmit.com
• Text: Send “NAMB” and your message to 274637
3:14 p.m. Police responded to a call from the hospital requesting assistance in finding a person a place to stay for the night.
4:04 p.m. West Routt Fire Department firefighters responded to a report about someone having difficultly breathing at the airport in Hayden.
Total incidents: 68
- Steamboat officers had 44 cases that included calls for service and officer-initiated incidents such as traffic stops.
- Routt County Sheriff’s Office deputies had 13 cases that included calls for service and officer-initiated incidents such as traffic stops.
- Steamboat Springs Fire Rescue firefighters responded to six calls for service.
- Oak Creek Fire Protection District firefighters responded to one call for service.
- West Routt Fire Protection District firefighters responded to four calls for service.
The Record offers a glimpse of police activity and is not a comprehensive report of all police activity. Calls such as domestic violence, sexual assaults and juvenile situations typically do not appear in The Record.
