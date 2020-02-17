Small child sets off silent alarm: The Record for Sunday, Jan. 16, 2020

Sunday, Jan. 16, 2020

12:20 a.m. Steamboat Springs Police Department officers performed a welfare check at the intersection of Anglers Drive and Lincoln Avenue.

1:30 a.m. Officers were called with a complaint about loud music and doors slamming at Shadow Run condominiums. The parties involved were contacted and given a verbal warning.

10:18 a.m. Police responded to a call from a man who lost his wallet downtown. Officers took a report.

12:10 p.m. Police were alerted to a silent alarm going off at a business in the 100 block of Lincoln Avenue. Officers determined a small child underneath the desk had set off the alarm.

2:49 p.m. Officers responded to a call about a brown Labrador retriever found in the 2400 block of Lincoln Avenue. The dog was brought to a shelter.

3:14 p.m. Police responded to a call from the hospital requesting assistance in finding a person a place to stay for the night.

4:04 p.m. West Routt Fire Department firefighters responded to a report about someone having difficultly breathing at the airport in Hayden.

Total incidents: 68

Steamboat officers had 44 cases that included calls for service and officer-initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

Routt County Sheriff’s Office deputies had 13 cases that included calls for service and officer-initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

Steamboat Springs Fire Rescue firefighters responded to six calls for service.

Oak Creek Fire Protection District firefighters responded to one call for service.

West Routt Fire Protection District firefighters responded to four calls for service.

