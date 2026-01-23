Slow start to winter has Nordic ski facilities hoping for more snow, cold to boost season

Longtime Steamboat Springs local Birgitta Lindgren, whose family owns and operates both the Haymaker Nordic Center and Steamboat Ski Touring Center, uses the word “rough” when describing the start of the 2025-26 Steamboat ski season.

“We’re 100% dependent on Mother Nature,” Lindgren said on Thursday. “We are hoping for cold temperatures so we can keep what we have … fortunately, we are able to ski with a low amount of snow, but we would sure like more snow so we could get more terrain open — no doubt.”

The Steamboat Ski Touring Center currently offers about 7 kilometers of trail and is open daily from 9 a.m.-5 p.m. The center, located at Rollingstone Ranch Golf Course, is currently open to both classic and skate skiing as well as snowshoeing.

Four miles away, the Haymaker Nordic Center has opened 75% of its trails since its Jan. 11 opening day. Haymaker is open for classic skiing only because crews have been unable to get groomers out due to snow conditions. Haymaker is open daily from 9 a.m.-4 p.m.

“The classic skiing is very good. What we have open right now is very good,” said Lindgren, who equates classic skiing to a walk or a light jog, compared to skate skiing, which is more like a brisk jog or a run.

She said many of her Steamboat Springs clients prefer to skate ski, but the overall popularity of the two techniques is split pretty evenly down the middle.

“Classic skiing is a very social, it’s a walk and talk type thing and you don’t have to be quite as aerobically fit as you need to be for skate skiing,” Lindgren said. “You know, skate skating is a workout.”

A skier makes their way along the classic trails at the Haymaker Nordic Center on Thursday. The trails opened for classic skiing on Jan. 11. Birgitta Lindgren is hoping for more snow soon so that crews can groom the trails for skate skiing. John F. Russell/Steamboat Pilot & Today

Brad Setter, Howelsen Hill ski area and rodeo manager, said about 80% of the Nordic trails are open at the downtown ski area including Howelsen Meadows.

“That last snowfall helped us get quite a bit open,” Setter said. “We do not have The Bluffs open, but we have Howelsen Meadows, and all the way up to the top. We did start reducing grooming up Ricky’s Ridge and above just because it’s starting to get thin and we’re starting to get bald spots.”

Setter said the crews are grooming daily in the rodeo grounds, where snowmaking is used, but have held off on grooming the higher trails until after storms that could bring some snow to the area this weekend.

He said skiers can find up-to-date trail conditions SteamboatSprings.net under the maps tab or on Nordic Pulse app available at the App Store or on Google Play.

“Our Nordic Pulse map is up to date with conditions and what’s open and what we’ve been grooming every day,” Setter said. “We did get quite a bit more open after that last snowfall, but we need some more — especially to try to get The Bluffs open.”

Lindgren said the cold weather that is predicted this weekend will help, but she is really hoping for a typical Northwest Colorado storm or storms that could bring the 12-18 inches of snow that Haymaker needs to allow grooming for skate skiing.

“I was looking at the temperatures for February, and we’re still expected to get into the 40s. If we could just stay cold it will allow us to keep what we have,” Lindgren said. “I guess we would be happy with what we have, but yeah, it’s a rough one this season.”