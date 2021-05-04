Sleeping in the stairwell: The Record for Monday, May 3
Monday, May 3, 2021
1:14 a.m. Steamboat Springs Police Department officers received a call about a man sleeping in a stairwell in the 900 block of Lincoln Avenue. Officers arrested the man for trespassing, as he had received several prior warnings and had several arrest warrants.
8:26 a.m. Officers received a call about a dog at large in the 400 block of Third Street. Offices returned the dog to its owner and issued the owner a warning.
3:01 p.m. Officers received an online report of an unemployment fraud in the 800 block of Hillside Drive.
4:28 p.m. Officers received a call about a dog off its leash in the 800 block of Whistler Road. Officers issued the dog’s owner a warning.
5:32 p.m. Officers found a wallet in the 41 block of Eighth Street. Officers are holding the wallet until it is claimed.
Total incidents: 28
• Steamboat officers responded to 15 cases including calls for service and officer initiated incidents such as traffic stops.
• Routt County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to six cases including calls for service and officer initiated incidents such as traffic stops.
• Steamboat Springs Fire Rescue firefighters responded to six calls for service.
• West Routt Fire Protection District firefighters responded to one call for service.
The Record offers a glimpse of police activity and is not a comprehensive report of all police activity. Calls such as domestic violence, sexual assaults and juvenile situations typically do not appear in The Record.
