Sleeping in a shed: The Record for Friday, April 24, 2020

Friday, April 24, 2020

6:22 a.m. Steamboat Springs Police Department officers were called about a bear in a dumpster outside a condominium complex in the 2300 block of Ski Trail Lane. Officers scared away the animal.

11:48 a.m. Police were called about an ongoing dispute between neighbors in the 1300 block of Skyview Lane. This time, a man allegedly was filming his neighbor’s house.

1:10 p.m. Police were called about a transient man found sleeping inside a storage shed at Emerald Park.

1:53 p.m. Police were called to mediate an argument between a woman and her adult nephew in the 1300 block of Indian Trails.

4:19 p. A person received a scam email threatening to release embarrassing videos unless the person paid money. The person refused and called police.

4:56 p.m. Police were called about a fight between two dogs in the 1200 block of Mountain Village Circle.

5:54 p.m. Police received a report of some items stolen from a vehicle in the 2100 block of Snow Bowl Plaza.

6:55 p.m. Police were called about an employee allegedly not wearing a face mask at a business in the 700 block of Yampa Street.

8:37 p.m. Steamboat Springs Fire Rescue firefighters were called to assist an unconscious person at a senior living center in the 2800 block of Owl Hoot Trail.

Total incidents: 34

Steamboat officers had 25 cases that included calls for service and officer-initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

Routt County deputies had four cases that included calls for service and officer-initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

Steamboat Springs Fire Rescue firefighters responded to five calls for service.

The Record offers a glimpse of police activity and is not a comprehensive report of all police activity. Calls such as domestic violence, sexual assaults and juvenile situations typically do not appear in The Record.