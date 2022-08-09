Sleeping Giant principal resigns; Interim interviews expected next week

Principal Jennifer Malouff speaks to a crowd at the Sleeping Giant School opening ceremony in August 2021.

Shelby Reardon/Steamboat Pilot & Today

The Steamboat Springs School District is looking for a new leader at Sleeping Giant School after principal Jennifer Malouff resigned on Friday, Aug. 5.

In a letter to parents sent on Monday, Aug. 8, new Superintendent Celine Wicks said the resignation doesn’t come at an ideal time, but added that the interim principal role had already been posted and that interviews would happen next week.

“Our immediate goal is to have an Interim Principal in place as soon as possible,” Wicks said in the letter.

Malouff has been with the district since August 2020, when she was hired to lead the then unnamed pre-kindergarten through eighth-grade school that hadn’t yet started being built to the west of Steamboat Springs.

In the first year with the district she helped oversee construction and staffing as the school prepared to open last fall. In the days before the building opened, Malouff worked from her nearly finished desk wearing a hardhat and orange vest.

Malouff said her first priority when students started filling the halls last fall was to establish a strong culture and climate in the building.

“(Malouff’s) departure will leave a hole; however, it is best for her and her family,” Wicks said. “We sincerely thank Dr. Malouff for her dedication and tireless efforts in opening Sleeping Giant School.”

Sleeping Giant School Principal Jennifer Malouff works in her nearly finished office days before the school opened in August 2021.

John F. Russell/Steamboat Pilot & Today

Malouff did not immediately return a phone call from Steamboat Pilot & Today on Tuesday, Aug. 9.

In addition to personally helping out, Wicks said in the letter that both Soda Creek Principal Amy Bohmer and Steamboat Springs Middle School Principal Heidi Chapman-Hoy would also pitch in as needed during the transition.

“The staff at Sleeping Giant School have already laid the foundation for creating a positive school culture,” Wicks said. “This year, the work will continue with everyone’s perseverance. Will all hands on deck, I have full confidence that Sleeping Giant School will continue to evolve and grow as our newest school in the Steamboat Springs School District.”

The district posted the job on Monday, and it is seeing an interim principal for one year at the school. The posting lists qualifications as two years of administrative experience, in addition to five years as a teacher.

The posted pay window for the interim role is between $117,907 and $123,236, depending on experience. The application closes on Aug. 14.

“Our priority is to ensure a smooth transition and to support Sleeping Giant School until we find a permanent replacement,” Wicks said. “We posted the position and will conduct interviews early next week.”

