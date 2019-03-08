Sleep and split: The Record for Thursday, March 7, 2019

Thursday, March 7, 2019

12:44 a.m. Steamboat Springs Police Department officers were called about a noise complaint in the 200 block of Hillside Drive. Dogs were barking but had stopped by the time officers arrived.

7:17 a.m. Officers were called about a vehicle driving aggressively along Lincoln Avenue.

9:36 a.m. Employees at a motel in the 200 block of Lincoln Avenue called officers after a man left without paying for his room.

9:41 a.m. Officers received a welfare call in the 1300 block of Skyview Lane. People were shoveling snow from the roof of an apartment complex there, and someone was worried they would fall.

12:29 p.m. Officers were called about a parked vehicle blocking the wheelchair ramp at a health center in the 400 block of Oak Street.

1:37 p.m. Routt County Sheriff's Office deputies were called about a suspicious incident in the 59600 block of Powderhorn Road in Clark.

2:48 p.m. Steamboat Springs Fire Rescue firefighters assisted an unconscious person in the 10 block of East Maple Street.

2:58 p.m. Officers were called about a report of fraud at a grocery store in the 1400 block of South Lincoln Avenue. An employee received a spam call, warning he would be arrested if he did not send money to the caller. Officers arrived just in time to stop the employee from making the payment.

3:09 p.m. Steamboat Springs Fire Rescue firefighters assisted someone having a seizure at Steamboat Resort.

4:34 p.m. A woman called officers to report that her ex-boyfriend has been harassing her.

5:16 p.m. Employees at a restaurant in the 800 block of Oak Street called officers about a drunken patron. He got into a verbal argument with the employees after they asked him to leave. Officers were unable to locate the man.

8:35.p.m. A driver passing by a restaurant in the 1700 block of Central Park Drive called officers about a suspicious person hanging around outside the business. It turned out to be an employee of the restaurant.

Total incidents: 49

Steamboat officers had 28 cases that included calls for service and officer-initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

Routt County deputies had nine cases that included calls for service and officer-initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

Steamboat Fire Rescue firefighters responded to 10 calls for service.

West Routt Fire Protection District firefighters responded to one call for service.

Oak Creek Fire Protection District firefighters responded to one call for service.

The Record offers a glimpse of police activity and is not a comprehensive report of all police activity. Calls such as domestic violence, sexual assaults and juvenile situations typically do not appear in The Record.