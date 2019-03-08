Sleep and split: The Record for Thursday, March 7, 2019
March 8, 2019
Thursday, March 7, 2019
12:44 a.m. Steamboat Springs Police Department officers were called about a noise complaint in the 200 block of Hillside Drive. Dogs were barking but had stopped by the time officers arrived.
7:17 a.m. Officers were called about a vehicle driving aggressively along Lincoln Avenue.
9:36 a.m. Employees at a motel in the 200 block of Lincoln Avenue called officers after a man left without paying for his room.
9:41 a.m. Officers received a welfare call in the 1300 block of Skyview Lane. People were shoveling snow from the roof of an apartment complex there, and someone was worried they would fall.
12:29 p.m. Officers were called about a parked vehicle blocking the wheelchair ramp at a health center in the 400 block of Oak Street.
1:37 p.m. Routt County Sheriff's Office deputies were called about a suspicious incident in the 59600 block of Powderhorn Road in Clark.
2:48 p.m. Steamboat Springs Fire Rescue firefighters assisted an unconscious person in the 10 block of East Maple Street.
2:58 p.m. Officers were called about a report of fraud at a grocery store in the 1400 block of South Lincoln Avenue. An employee received a spam call, warning he would be arrested if he did not send money to the caller. Officers arrived just in time to stop the employee from making the payment.
3:09 p.m. Steamboat Springs Fire Rescue firefighters assisted someone having a seizure at Steamboat Resort.
4:34 p.m. A woman called officers to report that her ex-boyfriend has been harassing her.
5:16 p.m. Employees at a restaurant in the 800 block of Oak Street called officers about a drunken patron. He got into a verbal argument with the employees after they asked him to leave. Officers were unable to locate the man.
8:35.p.m. A driver passing by a restaurant in the 1700 block of Central Park Drive called officers about a suspicious person hanging around outside the business. It turned out to be an employee of the restaurant.
Total incidents: 49
- Steamboat officers had 28 cases that included calls for service and officer-initiated incidents such as traffic stops.
- Routt County deputies had nine cases that included calls for service and officer-initiated incidents such as traffic stops.
- Steamboat Fire Rescue firefighters responded to 10 calls for service.
- West Routt Fire Protection District firefighters responded to one call for service.
- Oak Creek Fire Protection District firefighters responded to one call for service.
