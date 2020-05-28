Slashing tires: The Record for Wednesday, May 27, 2020

Wednesday, May 27, 2020

6:42 a.m. Steamboat Springs Police Department officers were called about a driver who hit a deer at Copper Ridge Circle and Elk River Road. When officers arrived, both the driver and the deer were gone.

7:03 a.m. Police were called about a bear that got into a trash can in the 1300 block of Blue Sage Drive. Officers issued a trespass warning to a resident for allegedly violating a local trash ordinance.

10:37 a.m. Police were called to mediate an argument between a delivery driver and some construction workers in the 3700 block of Lincoln Avenue.

12:49 p.m. Routt County Sheriff’s Office deputies received a report of trespassing from the 32500 block of Routt County Road 20.

2:10 p.m. Police were called about a strange person at a gun shop in the 1300 block of Dream Island Plaza. Officers determined the person was not breaking any laws.

5:46 p.m. Police received a report of a drunken woman staggering up a hill at Walton Creek Road and Village Drive. She was gone by the time officers arrived.

7:44 p.m. Police received a report of people slashing tires at a parking lot in the 1500 block of Lincoln Avenue. Officers are investigating.

10:41 p.m. Police received a noise complaint regarding loud music and screaming at a mobile home park in the 1300 block of Dream Island Plaza. The people responsible for the noise agreed to quiet down.

Total incidents: 74

Steamboat officers had 36 cases that included calls for service and officer-initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

Routt County deputies had 32 cases that included calls for service and officer-initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

Steamboat Springs Fire Rescue firefighters responded to five calls for service.

West Routt Fire Protection District firefighters responded to one call for service.

The Record offers a glimpse of police activity and is not a comprehensive report of all police activity. Calls such as domestic violence, sexual assaults and juvenile situations typically do not appear in The Record.