Slashed tires: The Record for Sunday, May 3, 2020

Sunday, May 3, 2020

7:31 a.m. Steamboat Springs Police Department officers responded to a call about a trash can that had been rummaged through by a bear in the 75th block of Anglers Drive.

9:56 a.m. Police responded to a report from someone who said their neighbor had trespassed onto their property and cut down some trees in the 200 block of Boulder Ridge Road.

10:34 a.m. Officers responded to a report about a couple of groups of people getting ready to go rafting in the 1500 block of Lincoln Avenue. The people were not out of compliance with the public health order.

12:53 p.m. Routt County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a call about an animal bite in the 28000 block of Routt County Road 37 in Hayden.

1:32 p.m. Police were called by someone who was concerned about a short-term rental in the 2300 block of Storm Meadows Drive. A lease had been extended for 30 days, which was not in violation of the public health order.

3:43 p.m. Officers responded to a report about a short-term rental in the 500 block of Anglers Drive. Police didn’t find any evidence in violation of the public health order.

5:44 p.m. Police responded to a call about a fraudulent email saying if money wasn’t sent, they would release an embarrassing photo or video. The person did not fall for the scam.

6:52 p.m. West Routt Fire Protection District firefighters responded to a report of a vehicle fire near mile marker 118 on U.S. Highway 40.

7:07 p.m. Officers responded to a report about a disagreement about unsatisfactory landscaping work in the 75th block of Anglers Drive.

9:32 p.m. Police responded to a report from a person who found the tires of their vehicle slashed in the 1400 block of Park Court.

Total incidents: 30

Steamboat officers had 15 cases that included calls for service and officer-initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

Routt County Sheriff’s Office deputies had 9 cases that included calls for service and officer-initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

Steamboat Springs Fire Rescue firefighters responded to five calls for service.

West Routt firefighters responded to one call for service.

The Record offers a glimpse of police activity and is not a comprehensive report of all police activity. Calls such as domestic violence, sexual assaults and juvenile situations typically do not appear in The Record.