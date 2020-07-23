Slapped in the face: The Record for Wednesday, July 22, 2020

Wednesday, July 22, 2020

6:33 a.m. Steamboat Springs Police Department officers received a call from someone worried about a family member who would not answer or return the person’s phone calls. It turned out the family member had just been out of cell service camping.

8:09 a.m. Police were called about a stolen bike in the 900 block of Angels View Way. The caller later found the bike.

11:17 a.m. Police received a report of criminal mischief from the 38900 block of Mud Alley in Milner. A resident was in the process of building a fence, but overnight someone removed several marking stakes and filled in a post hole.

1:01 p.m. Police received a report of an assault that occurred the previous night at a condominium complex in the 2200 block of Apres Ski Way. A man confronted his neighbor about some loud music. When the man got upset and stepped into the neighbor’s home, the neighbor reportedly slapped the man. Police are investigating the incident.

5:42 p.m. Police were called about a vehicle that swerved toward some people skateboarding on the road and almost hit them. Officers issued the driver a citation for careless driving.

10:07 p.m. Police received a complaint about fireworks exploding in the 1300 block of Athens Plaza.

11:04 p.m. Police received a complaint about fireworks exploding at Meadowbrook Lane and Sunburst Court.

11:19 p.m. Police received a complaint about loud music blaring in the Weiss Circle area. The people responsible for the noise agreed to turn down the volume.

Total incidents: 41

Steamboat officers had 25 cases that included calls for service and officer-initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

Routt County Sheriff’s Office deputies had 10 cases that included calls for service and officer-initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

Steamboat Springs Fire Rescue firefighters responded to four calls for service.

West Routt Fire Protection District firefighters responded to two calls for service.

The Record offers a glimpse of police activity and is not a comprehensive report of all police activity. Calls such as domestic violence, sexual assaults and juvenile situations typically do not appear in The Record.