Skipping out on hotel bill: The Record for Sunday, March 22, 2020

Sunday, March 22, 2020

1:08 a.m. Steamboat Springs Police Department officers responded to a noise complaint about loud music in the 10th block of Sequoia Court.

1:06 p.m. Police responded to a report of a verbal disturbance between a boyfriend and girlfriend in the 1300 block of Dream Island Plaza.

5:04 p.m. Officers responded to a report of an intoxicated person who was taken to the hospital.

5:15 p.m. Officers responded to a report of people in the hot tub at some condominiums in the 2300 block of Ski Trail Lane. They were asked to leave.

7:33 p.m. Police responded to the report of a theft at a hotel in the 200 block of Lincoln Ave. A person was trying to leave without paying their hotel bill.

9:16 p.m. Officers responded to a call from someone who was concerned someone was abusing a dog on the trail at the intersection of Spring Creek Circle and Amethyst Drive. Officers were not able to locate anyone.

Total incidents: 24

Steamboat officers had 12 cases that included calls for service and officer-initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

Routt County Sheriff’s Office deputies had eight cases that included calls for service and officer-initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

Steamboat Springs Fire Rescue firefighters responded to two calls for service.

West Routt Fire Protection District firefighters responded to two calls for service.

The Record offers a glimpse of police activity and is not a comprehensive report of all police activity. Calls such as domestic violence, sexual assaults and juvenile situations typically do not appear in The Record.