Skipping out on hotel bill: The Record for Sunday, March 22, 2020
Sunday, March 22, 2020
1:08 a.m. Steamboat Springs Police Department officers responded to a noise complaint about loud music in the 10th block of Sequoia Court.
1:06 p.m. Police responded to a report of a verbal disturbance between a boyfriend and girlfriend in the 1300 block of Dream Island Plaza.
5:04 p.m. Officers responded to a report of an intoxicated person who was taken to the hospital.
5:15 p.m. Officers responded to a report of people in the hot tub at some condominiums in the 2300 block of Ski Trail Lane. They were asked to leave.
7:33 p.m. Police responded to the report of a theft at a hotel in the 200 block of Lincoln Ave. A person was trying to leave without paying their hotel bill.
If you have information about any unsolved crime, contact Routt County Crime Stoppers. You will remain anonymous and could earn a cash reward.Submit a tip
• Call: 970-870-6226
• Click: TipSubmit.com
• Text: Send “NAMB” and your message to 274637
9:16 p.m. Officers responded to a call from someone who was concerned someone was abusing a dog on the trail at the intersection of Spring Creek Circle and Amethyst Drive. Officers were not able to locate anyone.
Total incidents: 24
- Steamboat officers had 12 cases that included calls for service and officer-initiated incidents such as traffic stops.
- Routt County Sheriff’s Office deputies had eight cases that included calls for service and officer-initiated incidents such as traffic stops.
- Steamboat Springs Fire Rescue firefighters responded to two calls for service.
- West Routt Fire Protection District firefighters responded to two calls for service.
The Record offers a glimpse of police activity and is not a comprehensive report of all police activity. Calls such as domestic violence, sexual assaults and juvenile situations typically do not appear in The Record.
