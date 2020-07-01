Skipping out on hotel bill and stealing pillows: The Record for June 30, 2020.
Tuesday, June 30, 2020
3:24 a.m. Steamboat Springs Police Department officers were called about a bear in the dumpster at Whistler Village Townhomes
4:55 a.m. Police responded to a report of a bear and two cubs trying to get in a trash can in the 800 block of Broad Street.
10:29 a.m. Police were called about a man sleeping in one of the vacant offices in the 400 block of Anglers Drive. Officers issued a trespass warning and the man left the scene.
11:10 a.m. Police were called about graffiti at the Howelsen Hill Skate Park. Officers said it is an ongoing issue, with new graffiti daily.
Support Local Journalism
12:04 p.m. Officers responded to a report of a car versus pedestrian hit and run in front of the Post Office. The pedestrian declined medical attention.
If you have information about any unsolved crime, contact Routt County Crime Stoppers. You will remain anonymous and could earn a cash reward.Submit a tip
• Call: 970-870-6226
• Click: TipSubmit.com
• Text: Send “NAMB” and your message to 274637
12:27 p.m. Police received a report of a theft at a hotel in the 1000 block of Walton Creek Road. Someone left without paying for one night of lodging and stole several pillows.
12:31 p.m. Police were called about a motorhome versus building hit and run at a bank in the 200 block of Anglers Drive. There was damage to the corner of the the roof of the building.
4:47 p.m. Police received a report off illegal dumping of furniture in the dumpster at a business in the 1000 block of Yampa Street.
6:16 p.m. Officers responded to a report of an intoxicated man hanging around outside a bank in the 1900 block of Pine Grove Road. The man made some comments to a janitor about wanting to be let inside.
Total incidents: 46
- Steamboat officers had 33 cases that included calls for service and officer-initiated incidents such as traffic stops.
- Sheriff’s deputies had six cases that included calls for service and officer-initiated incidents such as traffic stops.
- Steamboat firefighters responded to five calls for service.
- North Routt Fire Protection District firefighters responded to one call for service.
- Oak Creek Fire Protection District firefighters responded to one call for service.
The Record offers a glimpse of police activity and is not a comprehensive report of all police activity. Calls such as domestic violence, sexual assaults and juvenile situations typically do not appear in The Record.
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Steamboat and Routt County make the Steamboat Pilot & Today’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User