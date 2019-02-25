Skinny dipping in the hot tub: The Record for Sunday, Feb. 24

Sunday, Feb. 24, 2019

12:17 a.m. Steamboat Springs Police Department officers arrested a person on suspicion of third-degree assault, a misdemeanor.

2:38 a.m. Officers received a report of shots fired near the 2300 block of Ski Trail Court. A Routt County Sheriff's Office deputy in the area said they saw fireworks.

8:45 a.m. A person found a wallet at a campground in the 3600 block of Lincoln Avenue.

Crime Stoppers If you have information about any unsolved crime, contact Routt County Crime Stoppers. You will remain anonymous and could earn a cash reward. Submit a tip

• Call: 970-870-6226

• Click: TipSubmit.com

• Text: Send “NAMB” and your message to 274637

12:25 p.m. Steamboat Springs Fire Rescue firefighters assisted a person who was having a seizure in the 700 block of Walton Pond Circle.

12:47 p.m. Firefighters were called to assist ski patrol at Steamboat Resort.

3:43 p.m. Officers were called to a report of a hit-and-run crash in the 1800 block of Ski Time Square Drive.

5:50 p.m. Firefighters were called to a stuck elevator in the 1800 block of Ski Time Square Drive.

9:48 p.m. A person reported a man possibly skinny dipping in a hot tub in the 500 block of Ore House Plaza. Officers were unable to locate the man.

Total incidents: 43

Steamboat officers had 28 cases that included calls for service and officer-initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

Sheriff's deputies had seven cases that included calls for service and officer-initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

Steamboat firefighters responded to eight calls for service.

The Record offers a glimpse of police activity and is not a comprehensive report of all police activity. Calls such as domestic violence, sexual assaults and juvenile situations typically do not appear in The Record.