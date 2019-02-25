Skinny dipping in the hot tub: The Record for Sunday, Feb. 24
February 25, 2019
Sunday, Feb. 24, 2019
12:17 a.m. Steamboat Springs Police Department officers arrested a person on suspicion of third-degree assault, a misdemeanor.
2:38 a.m. Officers received a report of shots fired near the 2300 block of Ski Trail Court. A Routt County Sheriff's Office deputy in the area said they saw fireworks.
8:45 a.m. A person found a wallet at a campground in the 3600 block of Lincoln Avenue.
Crime Stoppers
If you have information about any unsolved crime, contact Routt County Crime Stoppers. You will remain anonymous and could earn a cash reward.
Submit a tip
• Call: 970-870-6226
• Click: TipSubmit.com
• Text: Send “NAMB” and your message to 274637
12:25 p.m. Steamboat Springs Fire Rescue firefighters assisted a person who was having a seizure in the 700 block of Walton Pond Circle.
12:47 p.m. Firefighters were called to assist ski patrol at Steamboat Resort.
3:43 p.m. Officers were called to a report of a hit-and-run crash in the 1800 block of Ski Time Square Drive.
5:50 p.m. Firefighters were called to a stuck elevator in the 1800 block of Ski Time Square Drive.
9:48 p.m. A person reported a man possibly skinny dipping in a hot tub in the 500 block of Ore House Plaza. Officers were unable to locate the man.
Total incidents: 43
- Steamboat officers had 28 cases that included calls for service and officer-initiated incidents such as traffic stops.
- Sheriff's deputies had seven cases that included calls for service and officer-initiated incidents such as traffic stops.
- Steamboat firefighters responded to eight calls for service.
The Record offers a glimpse of police activity and is not a comprehensive report of all police activity. Calls such as domestic violence, sexual assaults and juvenile situations typically do not appear in The Record.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.